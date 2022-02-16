ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Inside the Locker Room: Indiana

By Evan Flood
247Sports
 1 day ago

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard, senior guard Brad Davison, and sophomore guard...

247sports.com

247Sports

Kentucky basketball: John Calipari says physical play from No. 16 Tennessee was too much for No. 4 Wildcats

Kentucky basketball saw its six-game winning streak snapped Tuesday night at Tennessee, losing 76-63 at Thompson-Boling Arena. Both Tyty Washington and Jacob Toppin played for Kentucky despite Washington leaving Saturday's win over Florida early with a lower leg injury and Toppin missing the game with a bad ankle, with head coach John Calipari expressing regret over playing Washington.
KENTUCKY STATE
247Sports

Everything Rick Barnes said after 76-63 win over No. 4 Kentucky

Everything Rick Barnes said after No. 16 Tennessee's 76-63 win over No. 4 Kentucky on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena:. ON CORRECTING ISSUES FROM KENTUCKY LOSS, INCLUDING TURNOVERS. “We knew that you can’t let a team have 32 points. I said let, but they had a lot to do with that...
KENTUCKY STATE
247Sports

NFL Mock Draft 2022: Todd McShay predicts every first-round selection

The latest NFL Mock Draft 2022 has arrived and you can expect a plethora of elite offensive linemen and defensive stalwarts at the top, according to Todd McShay, who updated his projections for every first-round selection this week coming out of Super Bowl LVI. McShay is also projecting four quarterbacks — a position not as glowing this cycle as previous years — to hear their names called on Day 1.
NFL
247Sports

Cleveland Browns: Trade? TRADE! The First One Comes On Day 11 #BrownsDailyMockDraftExperiment6 2/15/22

*Note, we do not yet know the exact location of the compensatory pick the Browns will receive for Kwesi being hired in Minnesota, but several of the simulators have now added it as Pick 98. Whether it ends up being Pick 98 we won't find out for a bit, but that's where it will be until we hear otherwise. We do know the pick will be at the end of the 3rd round, so it will be somewhere in that general range. Once comp picks are released by the NFL, which usually happens 3-4 weeks ahead of The Draft, we will update accordingly. For now, 98 is as good as anywhere.
NFL
247Sports

Arizona State football declined Spencer Rattler transfer QB pursuit after Jayden Daniels-Herm Edwards meeting

Arizona State football finds itself in a bit of a pickle at quarterback after SunDevilSource.com reported Thursday that three-year starter Jayden Daniels will enter the transfer portal and look to continue his playing career elsewhere than Tempe. And that move perhaps comes as an even larger blow to the program when factoring in a name that ASU reportedly had a realistic shot at landing via the transfer portal but chose not to pursue after further evaluation.
TEMPE, AZ
FanSided

Alabama Football: Nick Saban has a QB recruiting dilemma

Earlier this week a rumor spread on Alabama football message boards and social media that elite quarterback prospect, Arch Manning had trimmed his list to two schools. The rumor claimed the young Manning had decided only the Texas Longhorns and the Crimson Tide were in contention for his signature. Some mainstream reporters even presented the claim as fact.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thechampaignroom.com

Illinois falls flat, Rutgers wins fourth straight

Illinois tried to do something that No. 5 Purdue, No. 18 Ohio State and No. 19 Michigan State couldn’t do: beat Rutgers on the road. Illinois has the reputation of one of the best road teams in the Big Ten, with wins in 12 of its last 16 road league games — but they could not get it done at the RAC. Rutgers (16-9, 10-5 BIG) never trailed in the game, topping No. 12 Illinois 70-59 on Wednesday night in New Jersey.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin at Indiana: how to watch, game preview and open thread

The No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers (19-5 overall, 10-4 Big Ten) men’s basketball team is back on the road Tuesday night as they travel to Bloomington, Ind. to take on the reeling Indiana Hoosiers (16-8 overall, 7-7 Big Ten). IU has lost three straight games and recently suspended five players for their game against Northwestern. The Badgers aren’t doing THAT much better, having lost two of their last four including a clunker of a loss to Rutgers at the Kohl Center on Saturday.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Louisville hosts Miami on Wednesday night

Louisville (11-13, 5-9) hosts Miami (18-7, 10-4) on Wednesday night. The game tips at 7pm with the broadcast provided through the Regional Sports Networks, including Bally Sports in the Louisville area. The Cardinals are seeking to snap a six-game losing streak, while the Hurricanes are attempting to win a third...
LOUISVILLE, KY
purduesports.com

Boilermakers Look to Make it Two Over the Illini on Thursday

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue Women's Basketball returns home to host Illinois, looking to sweep the season series over the Illini after an 89-67 victory in Champaign (Jan. 20). Tipoff from Mackey Arena is slated for 7 p.m. ET on B1G+. Tim Newton will be on the call for...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Hosts Michigan Thursday Night

Iowa City, Iowa — The Iowa Hawkeyes begin a stretch of three games in five days on Thursday night when they host Michigan. Both teams are 7-6 in the league race and Iowa coach Fran McCaffery feels the Wolverines have been playing their best basketball of the season. Michigan...
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel explains what he sees in Tua Tagovailoa

In just his third NFL season, Tua Tagovailoa will have a new head coach. The Miami Dolphins have hired former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, and he has seen a lot of potential in Tagovailoa. Speaking with ESPN, McDaniel said that he sees a lot to like in...
NFL
247Sports

Overtime: Badgers steal a road win at Indiana

Trailing 66-61 with 3:52 left, No. 15 Wisconsin (20-5, 11-4) turned it on in crunch time to steal a 74-69 road win at Indiana (16-9, 7-8) on Tuesday. The Badgers handed the Hoosiers their fourth-straight loss on the season. UW has also taken 23 of the last 26 meetings in this series, including five-straight victories.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Michigan basketball: Juwan Howard explains 'brain fart' that led to technical foul against Iowa

In Michigan’s 84-79 win over Iowa, Juwan Howard was assessed a bizarre technical foul. While the ball was still in play, Howard stepped onto the court and picked it up. Early in the second half, an Iowa pass bounced off a Michigan defender and rolled across half court. As the ball was rolling by the Wolverines bench, Howard reached out and plucked it off the hardwood.
MICHIGAN STATE

