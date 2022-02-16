ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UW System to remove face mask requirements

By Alice Reid
 2 days ago
The University of Wisconsin System announced Wednesday that UW System President Tommy Thompson is working with university chancellors to begin removing current mandatory mask requirements on campus.

The UW System says the intent is to withdraw the requirements as soon as March 1 and no later than spring break.

Thompson cites widespread vaccination on university campuses and the decrease of COVID-19 in campus communities as reasons for lifting existing indoor mask requirements.

Coronavirus vaccines and tests will still be available on campus, and students and employees can opt to wear masks if they wish, Thompson said. Moreover, the UW System and its universities will continue to monitor COVID-19 and will adjust policies as needed if circumstances change.

More information can be found here.

