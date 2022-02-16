Massive budget cuts enacted for TRF schools

The Thief River Falls School Board cut the district’s budget by $1,270,643 at its meeting Monday, Feb. 14. Board Vice Chairperson Misty Hempel voted in opposition, and Board Director Craig Mattson was absent from the meeting. The cuts were approved in front of a packed audience. “It’s really a difficult situation that we're in right now,” said Superintendent Donita Stepan, who anticipated additional reductions for at least the next two years. She believed that an additional $1.53 million would need to be cut next year. The board also briefly referred to the possibility of another referendum sometime in the future. Among the approved cuts, the largest reduction – estimated at $750,000 – is a reduction in teaching staff, including: • Four positions at Challenger Elementary School • Three positions at Franklin Middle School • Three positions at Lincoln High School • Two special education positions Other cuts include: • One building administrator • Four cleaning positions (all of which are currently unfilled) • One special education paraprofessional position (currently unfilled) • One volunteer coordinator • Teaching team preparation time at FMS • Athletics and activities (reduced by $6,500) Stepan also spoke generally about efficiencies in terms of transportation, and teacher learning and technology. The district is coping with declining enrollment and less compensatory aid related to fewer Free and Reduced Lunch Program applications. The budget cuts would also help the district replenish its fund balance and cover deficit spending. The district would also like to upgrade its 1:1 technology, fulfill some strategic plan wishes, and offer better benefit packages to staff. The latter three goals were a part of the district’s failed referendum in November. No specific names or programs were announced at the school board meeting. However, LHS German Teacher Katie Engevik spoke to the board prior to its vote. She noted the German program was apparently among the proposed cuts that were later passed.Read more about this decision and the meeting in the next edition of the Northern Watch.