Charlotte, NC

CBJ Morning Buzz: Carowinds parent rejects takeover deal; Eastland construction starting soon

By Jen Wilson
Charlotte Business Journal
Charlotte Business Journal
 2 days ago
The latest word on a takeover bid by SeaWorld is that Cedar...

Charlotte Business Journal

CBJ's Friday Top 5: Time for CLT Alliance to clear the air, a big South End lease, and what's the ACC waiting for?

Welcome to Friday, Charlotte. Let me remind you how we started the week: With a train wreck. At 6 a.m. on Monday, CBJ Managing Editor Erik Spanberg posted a story detailing the resignation of the executive hired by the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance to lead the Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative. This came 10 days after the announcement of the hiring of Kim Henderson, former head of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, who came under scrutiny there while presiding over pandemic-era unemployment claims. On Feb. 4, one day after the CLT Alliance touted Henderson’s arrival, WCNC-TV reported on an Ohio state audit in October 2021 that found a lack of internal controls and out-of-date processing systems led to $3.8 billion in overpayments and fraudulent payments.
Charlotte Business Journal

PHOTOS: What to expect from Lowes Foods' new concept store in Huntersville

“We’re looking to be the Swiss Army knife, if you will. We’re small, compact, but we have pretty much everything you need right here," says Tim Lowe, president of Lowes Foods. The grocer is debuting a new format at its store in Huntersville.
Charlotte Business Journal

Duke Energy proposes 'cutting edge' electric vehicle pilot program

Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE: DUK) has asked N.C. regulators to approve a $600,000 pilot to test a program that would enable its utilities to manage the charging of customer electric vehicles for a flat monthly fee. Duke plans to work with BMW of North America, Ford Motor Co., General Motors...
Charlotte Business Journal

Sealed Air sees automation growing fast in the face of inflation and labor shortages

For the fourth quarter, Sealed Air Corp. reported net income from continuing operations of $169 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, on revenue totaling $1.51 billion. That compares with net income of $142.2 million, or 91 cents per diluted share, on revenue of $1.34 billion a year ago.
Charlotte Business Journal

THE LIST: Charlotte's largest accounting firms share their hybrid work plans

The latest Top 25 List ranks the area’s largest accounting firms by number of local professional staff. Those firms weigh in here on their hybrid work plans. Please join us as we honor the Queen city's 25 most influential women including industry-leading executives, entrepreneurs and business owners!. 2022 40...
Charlotte Business Journal

Real estate Leads - February 11, 2022

Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value and parties involved. Commercial (107) ContractorUse typeSite stateSite zipProperty descriptionSquare feetValueRecord dateJurisdiction. Building Permits - Multi-Family (96) ContractorUse typeSite stateSite zipProperty descriptionSquare feetValueRecord dateJurisdiction. Residential (306)
Charlotte Business Journal

Could carbon-reduction needs push Duke Energy to make Carolinas operations one utility?

When Duke bought Progress Energy in 2012, executives pledged to eventually merge the separate utilities — Duke Energy Carolinas and Duke Energy Progress — into a single operating unit. It hasn't. That's kept Duke Carolinas' rates low. And Progress customers are paying higher prices as a result.
Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte Business Journal

The Charlotte Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

