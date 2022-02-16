CBJ Morning Buzz: Carowinds parent rejects takeover deal; Eastland construction starting soon

Welcome to Friday, Charlotte. Let me remind you how we started the week: With a train wreck. At 6 a.m. on Monday, CBJ Managing Editor Erik Spanberg posted a story detailing the resignation of the executive hired by the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance to lead the Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative. This came 10 days after the announcement of the hiring of Kim Henderson, former head of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, who came under scrutiny there while presiding over pandemic-era unemployment claims. On Feb. 4, one day after the CLT Alliance touted Henderson’s arrival, WCNC-TV reported on an Ohio state audit in October 2021 that found a lack of internal controls and out-of-date processing systems led to $3.8 billion in overpayments and fraudulent payments.

13 HOURS AGO