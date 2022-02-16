ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood Actor Sentenced to 20 Years For Massive Ponzi Scheme Involving Netflix, HBO

By Matt Singer
 2 days ago
A low-level Hollywood actor with a bunch of credits in independent films has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, after he pled guilty for engineering a massive Ponzi scheme that raised “at least $650 million” and wound up dragging Netflix and HBO into his fraud....

Comments / 26

Henry Calhoun
1d ago

give him an award. it was his best performance as an actor. he can look at it everyday in his jail cell.

Reply
8
Kenneth Gianetti
2d ago

I guess at the time it seemed better then waiting tables. Now not so much.

Reply
5
