TAMPA, Fla — Tampa General Hospital is excited to announce the addition of a new facility as the need for mental health services continues to grow. The Florida Health Sciences Board approved the construction of the TGH Behavioral Health Hospital, the hospital announced in a press release. The new facility will feature a four-story hospital right in the heart of Tampa's medical district and cover nearly 83,000 square feet. It will also include 96 inpatient beds with the potential to expand to 120 beds if needed.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO