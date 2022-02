The U.S. Department of Education’s negotiated rulemaking committee is expected on Monday to discuss the highly controversial topic of gainful employment regulations. The regulations, finalized in 2014 under the Obama administration, were created to ensure that programs resulted in good outcomes for students by sanctioning for-profit and certificate programs that left students with excessive student loan debt relative to earnings after graduating. Critics said the regulations unfairly targeted the for-profit higher-ed sector, and some argued that the reporting requirements were too burdensome for schools. Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos rescinded the regulations in 2019. Now, the Biden administration is giving gainful employment another look and higher-ed experts and analysts are measuring the pros and cons of such regulations.

