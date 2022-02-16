6 Korean Zombie Shows and Movies to Watch After 'All of Us Are Dead'

Editor's note: The below article contains plot spoilers for All of Us Are Dead. As entertaining as watching a zombie apocalypse can be, Netflix’s newest Korean hit show All of Us Are Dead is a bleak experience in more ways than one. Based on the webtoon Now at Our School, by Joo Dong-geun, and created by Lee Jae-kyoo, Chun Sung-il, and Kim Nam-su, the series paints a cynical portrait of high school, adolescence, and politics, and, as the title suggests, doesn’t offer very much hope to its main characters or the audience. Despite having its fair share of fun and heartwarming moments, the show’s take on a zombie epidemic is a lot more pessimistic and downright sad than what we often see in other, even gorier examples of the genre. Over the course of 12 episodes, we see children left to fend for themselves before and after the epidemic breaks out, classmates killing each other for petty reasons, and people exploiting tragedy for their own gain. Heroes are sparse, and they’re often not treated as such. Season 1 ends on a bittersweet note, which highlights both the love that comes from unexpected friendships and the pain of losing everything you once held dear.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO