6 Korean Zombie Shows and Movies to Watch After 'All of Us Are Dead'

Hypebae
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll of Us Are Dead is the latest K-drama to hit Netflix, ranking first on the platform’s Global Top 10 list just a day since its release. The show isn’t the first zombie title from South Korea; the country has been praised for its zombie apocalypse-themed films and series over the...

hypebae.com

CinemaBlend

How To Watch The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Movies Streaming

Out of all the best horror movie villains, there is no slasher quite like Leatherface in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre - mostly due to his titular, gas-powered weapon of choice. The terror that the cannibalistic, human-face wearing maniac created in the late Tobe Hooper’s original 1974 masterpiece was striking enough to spawn an ongoing series that only got more graphic and gross with each installment.
MOVIES
Marie Claire

The Ending of 'All of Us Are Dead,' Explained

Mere months after Squid Game, Netflix has another K-drama at the top of its Top 10 chart. This time, it's the fast-paced, high-stress zombie series All of Us Are Dead, set in a suburban high school that becomes ground zero for a deadly virus. In the vein of South Korean hits like Train to Busan and Kingdom, this new series takes the zombie genre to new places, following a group of students who have to fend for themselves through the outbreak.
TV SERIES
NME

‘All Of Us Are Dead’ is the fifth most-watched non-English Netflix original ever

Zombie apocalypse K-drama All Of Us Are Dead has become the fifth most popular Non-English language series on Netflix. According to a report by Variety, the zombie thriller series debuted on the streaming service’s top 10 most popular TV (Non-English) shows of all time yesterday (February 8). The list ranks titles based on the number of hours a series has been viewed on its first 28 days on Netflix.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Premiere Date Set; Next Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ Series Also Gets Poster

Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced on today’s earnings call that the next Star Wars Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, will debut on May 25, the Wednesday prior to Memorial Day weekend. Obi-Wan Kenobi sees the return of Ewan McGregor as the younger Obi-Wan. Hayden Christensen is expected to return as Darth Vader. Also starring are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie. The series is executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, McGregor and Joby Harold. The Season 1 finale of Disney+’s The Book of Boba Fett premiered today on the...
MOVIES
Deadline

David Brenner Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels Was 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels. Landau called Brenner’s editing skills “extraordinary,” but said what was most impressive about him was “his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family.” Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an “editor extraordinaire” and “a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily” whose “talent,...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘All Of Us Are Dead’ Hits No. 1 On Netflix In New Milestone For Korean Series

Four months ago, Squid Game climbed to No. 1 on Netflix’s U.S. daily Top 10 list en route to becoming the streamer’s most watched original series ever. Now another Korean drama, All of Us Are Dead, has accomplished the feat. This makes Korea the first country to place multiple non-English language series atop Netflix’s U.S. daily Top 10, cementing its status as the hottest supplier of local content. Zombie YA series All of Us Are Dead, which rose to No. 1 in its seventh day of release vs. Day 4 for Squid Game, clearly rode on the latter’s coattails, benefitting from the...
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

'All of Us Are Dead' Is Based on a Webtoon Comic and Has Big Differences From the Show

Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for All of Us Are Dead. It seems like most everything we watch lately is based on a book or a comic or a graphic novel of some sort, and All of Us Are Dead is no different. The South Korean zombie apocalypse series has been making a splash on Netflix as one of the streaming service's Top 10 this week. But the series has its origins as a web comic on Webtoon by Joo Dong-geun.
TV SERIES
Collider

'All of Us Are Dead' Becomes Second Korean Program to Hit #1 at Netflix, Following 'Squid Game's Success

South Korea has made major strides on Netflix, with new series All of Us Are Dead becoming the second non-English series to land in the streamer's Top 10, per NME. Many will recall last year's fall hit Squid Game, and zombie drama All of Us Are Dead appears to be on a similar track. All of Us Are Dead was watched for 124.79 hours across the week, according to NME.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

In All of Us Are Dead, zombies aren't the biggest problem

All of Us Are Dead spoilers follow. At a crucial point in All of Us Are Dead, some bullies are brought before the school violence resolution committee after a student attempts to take their own life. "We were just, you know, fooling around," the bully says in his defence. "That's what happens when we hang out, right?"
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Questions We Have After the 'All of Us Are Dead' Finale

Editor's note: The below article contains plot spoilers for All of Us Are Dead. As entertaining as watching a zombie apocalypse can be, Netflix’s newest Korean hit show All of Us Are Dead is a bleak experience in more ways than one. Based on the webtoon Now at Our School, by Joo Dong-geun, and created by Lee Jae-kyoo, Chun Sung-il, and Kim Nam-su, the series paints a cynical portrait of high school, adolescence, and politics, and, as the title suggests, doesn’t offer very much hope to its main characters or the audience. Despite having its fair share of fun and heartwarming moments, the show’s take on a zombie epidemic is a lot more pessimistic and downright sad than what we often see in other, even gorier examples of the genre. Over the course of 12 episodes, we see children left to fend for themselves before and after the epidemic breaks out, classmates killing each other for petty reasons, and people exploiting tragedy for their own gain. Heroes are sparse, and they’re often not treated as such. Season 1 ends on a bittersweet note, which highlights both the love that comes from unexpected friendships and the pain of losing everything you once held dear.
TV SERIES
Collider

How to Watch 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It': Streaming Details and More

The Conjuring movies are back, and this time it's not Annabelle or a demonic nun you need to worry about, the latest entry is an outright sequel in the original franchise with The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga's demon-hunting duo Ed and Lorraine Warren are back, but this time The Curse of La Llorona director Michael Chaves steps in for James Wan at the helm. And in the new Conjuring movie, the Warrens step out of the haunted houses and into a courtroom, where they seek to prove the innocence of man who they believe committed a murder while possessed.
MOVIES
PopSugar

How Netflix's "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" Rewrites the Classic Slasher Film

Netflix's latest horror release takes a chainsaw to the classic slasher film and comes out the other side with a nightmarish story that, while terrifying, sparks an important conversation. Set in the tumbleweed town of Harlow, TX, the newest edition to the Leatherface franchise, "Texas Chainsaw Massacre," takes a page...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Is One of Japan's Top-Grossing Movies to Date

Jujutsu Kaisen got fans giddy for season two earlier this month, but right now, all eyes are on its big-screen debut. After doing live in Japan, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is nearing its U.S. release to the delight of fans. Over in Japan, the movie is still doing impressive numbers despite the pandemic, and a new report confirms it is one of the top-grossing Japanese movies ever.
COMICS
SlashGear

Netflix Is Officially Working On A Live Action BioShock Movie

Netflix has confirmed it's working on a live-action film set in the BioShock universe via Twitter and in a brief announcement on its website. How the film will tie into the games hasn't yet been revealed, as the statement simply says the company is adapting "the renowned video game franchise." It's unclear whether the adaptation will tie into any one specific game title or draw from the full universe.
TV SHOWS
epicstream.com

Thirty-Nine Episode 1 Release Date, Spoilers, Trailer & Everything We Know So Far: Who Are Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do And Kim Ji Hyun's Characters?

Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming Thirty-Nine Episode 1. Son Ye Jin made it to the headlines last week after she and boyfriend Hyun Bin announced their engagement after years of dating. The pair announced the shocking news via Instagram, wherein the Crash Landing On You actress shared a snap of a miniature ivory-white wedding dress with the accompanying caption:
CELEBRITIES

