CRANBERRY ISLES — Since birth in 1956, I have had the fortune to spend summers on Little Cranberry Island. As children, we roamed the island as though it were ours. We hunted for starfish, periwinkles and other creatures in tidepools. We fished for pollack and mackerel off the floats. We swam and rowed in between the pilings under wharves. We played house in structures cobbled together from driftwood and boulders on the rocky shore. We mixed imaginary drinks with seawater and charcoal — calling one such beverage “Grusto” — in rusted cans washed up on the beach. We raced around on our bikes all day and saw each other home with flashlights at night.

CRANBERRY ISLES, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO