There’s really no shortage of ways to leave RuPaul’s Drag Race. You can sashay away with dignity after losing a lip sync, you can get disqualified for breaking the rules, you can fall on your own stiletto and send yourself home, or as we saw with one fan-favorite queen on Friday, you can be knocked out of the game due to an injury. Needless to say, Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté‘s fellow contestants were gagged when the frontrunner appeared via video message to inform them that she rolled her ankle during last week’s acting challenge and needs to stay off her feet...

TV SHOWS ・ 14 DAYS AGO