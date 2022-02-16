Memphis towing companies now accepting cashless payments, City Council says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cashless payment methods are now accepted by towing companies.

The Memphis City Council received complaints from the public regarding the limit of payment options by towing companies.

Towing companies were requiring cash as the form of payment, while this is a new age where the majority of payments are made through credit or debit cards.

In response to the complaints, the city council voted the company must make its rates public.

Also, the accepted methods of payment for services now include:

Cash

Major credit card (i.e., Visa, Mastercard, American Express)

There may be an additional fee of no more than 2% charged for use of a credit card.

Mobile payment apps (i.e., Cash App, Venmo, PayPal, Apple Pay)

The city council hopes this change will make it easier for companies to get paid; and, the people can get their cars back.

