3-car crash temporarily closes intersection of Shelton Road and Independence Boulevard in VB

UPDATE: The road reopened around 3 p.m.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A three-car crash shut down Independence Blvd. at Shelton Road, just north of Northampton Blvd. near Shelton Park Elementary.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

The call came in at 7:55 a.m. and police tweeted at 9:48 a.m. about the road closure. It was still closed as of 10 a.m.

Dispatchers couldn’t confirm if there were any injuries, but WAVY is working to learn more.

The public is asked to find alternate routes.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.