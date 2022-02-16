Man dead after shooting in Oakhaven area, Memphis police say

Driver, passenger both claim to be kidnapped after car flips over (kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the 3400 block of Winchester, according to Memphis Police.

The victim was rushed to Regional One in critical condition, but he did not survive.

This is now an ongoing homicide investigation, police said.

One person was detained at the scene by officers.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect(s) responsible.

Call 901.528.CASH with tips.

