The Atlanta Falcons released Dante Fowler just 11 months after he helped the team by taking a pay cut. Read that again. The guy took less money and is now rewarded by getting fired. Players and agents are starting to get some insight into the kind of general manager in Atlanta. What will happen the next time the Falcons ask a player to help the team out and take a cut or renegotiate their deal? Obviously, the response should be a flat no, and that’s if a player even gets as far as signing an agreement with this organization.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO