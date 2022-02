The Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed an impromptu shopping trip out in London, paying a visit to Peter Jones in Sloane Square on Friday. In photos obtained by the MailOnline, the royal was photographed as she left the store, and she opted for a casual look for the trip to the shops. She had donned a grey cable knit jumper from Ralph Lauren, skinny jeans and boots and she made sure to keep warm with a large grey check coat. She also made sure to stay safe when she was in the store, as she was photographed wearing a blue disposable face mask.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 14 DAYS AGO