The Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner ‘Stone Sage’ Is Reportedly Dropping Soon

By Victor Deng
 2 days ago
A new iteration of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner is reportedly coming soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @Yeezyinfluence on Instagram shared early details yesterday about the Kanye West-designed clog dropping in a “Stone Sage” colorway this spring.

While a full look at the latest offering has yet to surface, the Yeezy insider provided fans with a mock-up depiction of the style. The forthcoming Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner colorway dons a predominantly gray EVA foam upper that’s contrasted by marble-like accents throughout the silhouette. The standout design of the clog is the various cutouts throughout the upper for breathability along with a matching foam outsole providing traction.

According to @Yeezyinfluence on Instagram, the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Stone Sage” will be released at Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists on April 15. At the time of publication, the release info of the clog including the retail price has not yet been confirmed by the Three Stripes.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, there are two Adidas Yeezy styles launching this week, including the return of a coveted Yeezy 500 makeup. The Adidas Yeezy release calendar has confirmed that the new Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT “Slate Red” will be released tomorrow via the Confirmed app for a retail price of $230. On Saturday, the beloved Yeezy 500 “Blush,” which was originally released in 2018, is restocking on the Confirmed app and the shoe will come with a $210 price tag.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adidas Yeezy#Yeezy Boost#Sage#Adidas Com Yeezy#Confirmed#Footwear News Beyonce
Footwear News

Footwear News

