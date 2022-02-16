ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Innovative catalysts examined in expert review

By Science X staff
Phys.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreen hydrogen is an important component in a climate-neutral energy system. It is produced by electrolytically splitting water with wind or solar power and stores this energy in chemical form. But currently, the production of green hydrogen is not yet economical or efficient enough. The key to solving this problem is...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Microorganism discovered in spacecraft assembly facility named for Berkeley Lab microbiologist

Space exploration has allowed humans to journey from earth to space—but humans may not be the only organisms hitching a ride by spacecraft. Microbiologists who study extreme environments are on the lookout for microorganisms present on spacecraft surfaces that could potentially contaminate the pristine environments of outer space. Now a new fungal strain has been discovered in a spacecraft assembly facility and named after a long-time Berkeley Lab microbiologist, Tamas Torok.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Crucial Superabsorption Breakthrough Unlocks Key to Next-Generation Quantum Batteries

Researchers at the University of Adelaide and their overseas partners have taken a key step in making quantum batteries a reality. They have successfully proved the concept of superabsorption, a crucial idea underpinning quantum batteries. “Quantum batteries, which use quantum mechanical principles to enhance their capabilities, require less charging time...
ENGINEERING
Santa Clarita Radio

NeuroPure Reviews Expert Review On NueroPure Nerve Formula

NeuroPure reviews and benefits for people with neuropathy are discussed in this article. NeuroPure is a supplement that promotes the health of the nervous system. A person’s mental health can be negatively impacted by damaged nerves, which quickly become chronic. As well as helping our bodies function, nerves also...
HEALTH
The Independent

Philips expert series 3000i review: A refreshingly affordable air purifier

Before the coronavirus pandemic, few of us would have paid attention to the quality of the air inside our homes. After all, most of our waking hours were spent at work and on commutes rather than inside our four walls. But when we were suddenly inside for months on end, often at close quarters with other people, indoor air quality became a serious concern to be addressed – and quickly.It’s no wonder that sales for air purifiers have skyrocketed in the last couple of years, with one recent report estimating that the global market for these devices grew by £220million...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Production#Hydrogen Power#Catalysts#Earth#Advanced Materials
The Independent

‘Impossible’ material is twice as strong as steel and as light as plastic – and could transform phones and cars

Scientists have created a new material that is twice as strong as steel but as light as plastic.The material, previously thought impossible, is able to withstand up to six times more force than bulletproof glass and is twice as strong as steel.What’s more, it can be easily made in large quantities, thanks to a new breakthrough. And it could transform the way we make things such as cars and phones, or building structures such as bridges, its creators say.Objects could be coated in the material to allow them to be extra strong. Or whole, large things could be built...
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

Investigating the 'skunk' smell and other emissions caused by cannabis production

What exactly causes that 'skunky' odor emitted by cannabis production facilities, and what do these emissions mean for air quality, workers, and the general public?. We should address these and other knowledge gaps while the industry is still developing, according to a new study led by Davi de Ferreyro Monticelli, a doctoral student in UBC's department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences. In this Q&A, he discusses what's missing in our knowledge about cannabis production emissions, their potential impacts on communities living nearby, and just how their smell stacks up against other odors.
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Preserved in tree resin: Bees became extinct before they were discovered

Together with an international team, Senckenberg scientist Dr. Mónica M. Solórzano Kraemer studied stingless bees from East Africa that were encased in tree resin and copal. In their study, published in the journal The Holocene, the researchers describe two new species and explains that they most likely became extinct prior to their discovery. The coastal forests where the bees were found are among the most threatened areas worldwide.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Nature.com

Carbon-coated MoSTe nanocables for efficient sodium-ion storage in non-aqueous dual-ion batteries

Sodium-based dual-ion batteries have received increased attention owing to their appealing cell voltage (i.e., >3"‰V) and cost-effective features. However, the development of high-performance anode materials is one of the key elements for exploiting this electrochemical energy storage system at practical levels. Here, we report a source-template synthetic strategy for fabricating a variety of nanowire-in-nanotube MSxTey@C (M"‰="‰Mo, W, Re) structures with an in situ-grown carbon film coating, termed as nanocables. Among the various materials prepared, the MoS1.5Te0.5@C nanocables are investigated as negative electrode active material in combination with expanded graphite at the positive electrode and NaPF6-based non-aqueous electrolyte solutions for dual-ion storage in coin cell configuration. As a result, the dual-ion lab-scale cells demonstrate a prolonged cycling lifespan with 97% capacity retention over 1500 cycles and a reversible capacity of about 101 mAh gâˆ’1 at specific capacities (based on the mass of the anode) of 1.0"‰A"‰gâˆ’1 and 5.0"‰A"‰gâˆ’1, respectively.
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Study suggests attractive people have stronger immune systems

A team of researchers at Texas Christian University has found that people perceived as more attractive by others tend to have a stronger immune system. In their study, published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, the group asked volunteers to rate the level of attractiveness of people in pictures.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists uncover 'missing' plastics deep in the ocean

About 51 trillion microplastics are floating in the surface waters of oceans around the world. Originating from various types of plastics, these tiny fragments (less than 5 millimeters in length) pollute natural ecosystems. Hundreds of studies have surveyed plastic debris on the surface or near surface of the ocean. However, these studies only "scratch the surface," and do not provide a complete inventory of what's lurking beneath.
ENVIRONMENT
The Press

Amprius Technologies, Inc. today announced the shipment of the first commercially available 450 Wh/kg, 1100 Wh/L lithium ion battery cells to an industry leader of a new generation of High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS).

AMPRIUS TECHNOLOGIES SHIPS FIRST COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE 450 Wh/kg, 1150 Wh/L BATTERIES. FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amprius Technologies, Inc., the leader in Silicon Anode Li-Ion battery cells with its Si-Nanowire™ platform, announced the shipment of the first commercially available 450 Wh/kg, 1100 Wh/L lithium-ion battery cells to an industry leader of a new generation of High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS). Amprius Technologies' high energy density battery cells have enabled groundbreaking capabilities in long endurance, communications, and high-resolution imaging to cutting-edge stratospheric platforms since 2018.
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Two new embryos ceated in race against time to prevent the extinction of the northern white rhinoceros

In two sets of procedures between October 2021 and February 2022 the BioRescue consortium created two new northern white embryos, bringing the total to 14. Oocytes (egg cells) were collected from northern white rhino Fatu in October and January at Ol Pejeta Conservancy, Kenya, and were matured and inseminated at Avantea laboratory, Italy. The developed embryos were cryopreserved in November 2021 and February 2022, and await transfer to southern white rhino female surrogates in the foreseeable future.
ANIMALS
Digital Trends

Astronaut captures magical shot of the moon and Earth

Astronaut Mark Vande Hei has shared a sublime shot (above) of the moon and Earth captured from the International Space Station. “Shockingly bright as I opened our shades, the moon lingered, strutting by,” Vande Hei wrote in a tweet alongside the photo. “Lots of time to find good camera settings! Soon we’ll be exploring our neighbor again.”
ASTRONOMY
insideevs.com

US Geological Survey Reveals Significant Battery Mineral Imports

Lithium-ion batteries are key elements of electric vehicles, while key elements of the batteries are specific elements like lithium, nickel, manganese, cobalt, or graphite. The Department of Energy’s (DOE) Vehicle Technologies Office recently highlighted the US' reliance on import of those minerals using U.S. Geological Survey data for the 2016-2019 period.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy