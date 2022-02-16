Innovative catalysts examined in expert review

Scientists have created a new material that is twice as strong as steel but as light as plastic.The material, previously thought impossible, is able to withstand up to six times more force than bulletproof glass and is twice as strong as steel.What’s more, it can be easily made in large quantities, thanks to a new breakthrough. And it could transform the way we make things such as cars and phones, or building structures such as bridges, its creators say.Objects could be coated in the material to allow them to be extra strong. Or whole, large things could be built...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 16 DAYS AGO