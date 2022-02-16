ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Yellowstone Season 5 Expands To 14 Episodes

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UJy1F_0eG8xCZb00
Paramount

If it wasn’t already before, it sure is now… Yellowstone is the biggest thing on TV.

Taylor Sheridan has on of the most compelling TV dramas in recent memory, and the folks at Paramount Network are gonna ride it until the wheels fall off.

It was recently announced that Yellowstone has been renewed for a 5th season, and that filming is set to get underway in May of this year. The target date for the Season 5 premiere is somewhere in the fall, but we also know that the second season of the Yellowstone prequel series, 1883, is set for the fall as well.

However yesterday, Paramount revealed that there is way more in store for Yellowstone fans.

Taylor Sheridan will be writing ANOTHER prequel series titled 1932, a Great Depression-era prequel series that fills the gap between 1883 and modern-day Yellowstone.

“The show will follow a new generation of Duttons during the time of Western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression.”

Not to mention the upcoming Four Sixes spinoff series that’s in production as well.

But according to the Wall Street Journal, it gets even better.

Yellowstone Season 5 will expand to 14 episode, split into two installments of 7 episodes, as opposed to the standard 10 episodes of the first four seasons.

Much like Season 4 was used to introduce fans to 1883, and set the table for the Four Sixes spinoff, Season 5 will do the same, and be used to launch several new shows from Taylor Sheridan.

Some fans didn’t appreciate using Yellowstone Season 4 to promote Sheridan’s other shows, but as long as Yellowstone is the hottest thing on television, it sounds like that’s exactly what they’re gonna do.

Taylor Sheridan also has Mayor Of Kingstown on Paramount+ as well as plans for Land Man, starring Billy Bob Thornton, Lioness, starring Zoe Saldaña, and Sylvester Stallone is starring in Tulsa King. Bass Reeves, starring David Oyelowo, is also in the works.

The Four Sixes

The Four Sixes ranch was founded by Samuel “Burk” Burnett in 1870, when he bought 100 head of cattle branded with “6666” on them. These days, the ranch is a staggering 266,000 acres, on three different properties, as previously mentioned, it was purchased by a group spearheaded by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

There’s still no premiere date set for 6666, but we do know that it will likely stream exclusively on Paramount+ (much like 1883), and depending on filming schedules, could possibly be released at some point this year (towards the end of the year).

The show is rumored to star Jefferson White and Ryan Bingham who will reprise their roles as Jimmy and Walker.

Here’s the synopsis from a Paramount+ press release:

“Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing.

The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world-class cowboys are born and made.”

The working title of the upcoming spinoff is simply 6666 (also much like 1883).

Will Jimmy Be Involved?

Jefferson White sat down with us on the Whiskey Riff Raff podcast and explained everything he knows about the upcoming spinoff so far.

Here’s what he had to say:

“We filmed those Four Sixes sequences down at the Four Sixes, which is a real life, huge, working cattle ranch… one of the biggest in the country, one of the oldest in the country. After spending four years on the Yellowstone which is a fictional ranch, it was a real eye-opener to go down to the Sixes which is a real life, incredible, sort of goliath, cattle ranch.

As far as the spinoff goes, I don’t think you’ll be surprised that I, Jeff/Jimmy never have any idea what the fuck is going on, and any time I think I do, Taylor does something better and cooler than I ever could’ve imagined.

All I can say is that I hope… I’m incredibly grateful for the work we’ve gotten to do so far, incredibly proud… all I can say as an actor is job security is very rare and very precious so I wanna play this character as long as they’ll let me.

And we’ll find out together how much longer that is… anytime I think I know what’s best for this character or for this world, Taylor proves me wrong. He knows better than any of us.”

Needless to say, only time will tell, but based on the way we saw Jimmy leave the Yellowstone Ranch at the end of Season 4… it sounds like Jimmy is going to be the star of his own show someday soon.

Stay tuned… with Taylor Sheridan involved, anything is possible.

Listen to the full podcast with Jefferson White, AKA Jimmy Hurdstrom, below:

The podcast is available everywhere. Download the podcast on Apple Podcasts by searching “Whiskey Riff Raff” or click here. We’re also available on Spotify and wherever else you can listen to podcasts.

Audio

If you’re looking for the entire Yellowstone soundtrack, complete through every episode of Season 4, then look no further.

Our Yellowstone: The Soundtrack Playlist, featuring every song from every episode, updated in real time, every Sunday night.

Shop the new Busch Beer Collection from Whiskey Riff Shop.

Comments / 2

Related
Wide Open Country

'Yellowstone' Creator and Actor Taylor Sheridan Is Married to a Real Cowgirl

If you thought he was cool, just wait until you learn more about Taylor Sheridan's wife Nicole Muirbrook Sheridan. Sheridan is best known for helping to reinvigorate a love of the western genre with his Paramount Network show Yellowstone and hit films including Wind River and Hell or High Water. As his filmography shifted from supporting actor to renowned screenwriter, he had his wife Nicole by his side. A woman who loves the outdoors and Wild West just as much as her husband.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kevin Costner steps away from Yellowstone for huge new project

Kevin Costner is set to step away from his role as John Dutton in smash-hit series Yellowstone for an exciting new passion project. The 67-year-old will get back behind the camera for the first time in almost 20 years to bring to life his own Western drama. The film, titled Horizon, is set to be an epic period drama that will span 15 years before and after the Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West. Kevin will also star in the film, produce it and finance it through his Territory Pictures production company.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Bob Thornton
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Person
Ryan Bingham
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Who Will Rip Be Most Angry With When He Learns Beth’s Secret?

Ever since we learned the truth about Beth’s secret in “Yellowstone” Season 3, fans have been wondering when Rip Wheeler will find out. The secret in question is the fact that Beth can’t have children because she was sterilized as a teenager. At 14, she got pregnant with Rip’s baby and asked her brother Jamie to help her get an abortion. Jamie chose to take her to a clinic on a reservation so that people wouldn’t gossip about a Dutton getting an abortion. But Jamie never told Beth that one of the conditions of going there was that she had to be sterilized afterward.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ New Prequel Series ‘1932’ Plot Revealed

The award-winning, record-breaking drama, Yellowstone, has now spawned not one, not two, but three spin-off series. That’s right, Yellowstone, fans, you’re about to have a whole lot more western content to enjoy. Because in addition to Yellowstone, its accompanying prequel, 1883, and the upcoming spin-off, 6666, the streaming service Paramount+ has ordered episodes of a brand new prequel entitled 1932.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Episodes#Paramount Network#The Wall Street Journal#Land Man#Lioness
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Isabel May Addresses Possibility That Elsa Dutton Could Be Pregnant

Outsiders, we have a potential doozy of a situation on our hands when it comes to 1883. Is it possible that Elsa could be pregnant with Ennis’ baby?. Up until this point, 1883 has been everything we hoped it would be and then some. The new prequel to Paramount Network’s hit show, Yellowstone, 1883 is filled with that same level of action and drama. It’s the absolute definition of must-watch TV.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Jen Landon Discusses Ditching LA to ‘Take a Break From Acting’

Long before she joined the ranks of the “Yellowstone” cast, star Jen Landon took a sort of sabbatical out at a cattle ranch in Montana. It’s not something you’d expect from a seasoned actress and daughter of Michael Landon. But as she explained on The Johnny Dare Morning Show, Landon wanted to take a break from acting for a while. This was years before “Yellowstone,” sometime between 2012 and 2013.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Confirms the Season 5 ‘Rumors Are True’

It is a happy day for fans of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” with one of its biggest stars declaring season five is a go. Forrie J. Smith, who “Yellowstone” fans know as senior Ranch Hand Lloyd Pearce, recently shared an update via social media. Smith, who has been with the series since the very beginning, says the “rumors are true” about the return of the hit show. Much like the show’s robust fanbase, Smith’s excitement for the upcoming fifth season is obvious.
TV SERIES
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

98K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy