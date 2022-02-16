Yellowstone Season 5 Expands To 14 Episodes

Paramount

If it wasn’t already before, it sure is now… Yellowstone is the biggest thing on TV.

Taylor Sheridan has on of the most compelling TV dramas in recent memory, and the folks at Paramount Network are gonna ride it until the wheels fall off.

It was recently announced that Yellowstone has been renewed for a 5th season, and that filming is set to get underway in May of this year. The target date for the Season 5 premiere is somewhere in the fall, but we also know that the second season of the Yellowstone prequel series, 1883, is set for the fall as well.

However yesterday, Paramount revealed that there is way more in store for Yellowstone fans.

Taylor Sheridan will be writing ANOTHER prequel series titled 1932, a Great Depression-era prequel series that fills the gap between 1883 and modern-day Yellowstone.

“The show will follow a new generation of Duttons during the time of Western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression.”

Not to mention the upcoming Four Sixes spinoff series that’s in production as well.

But according to the Wall Street Journal, it gets even better.

Yellowstone Season 5 will expand to 14 episode, split into two installments of 7 episodes, as opposed to the standard 10 episodes of the first four seasons.

Much like Season 4 was used to introduce fans to 1883, and set the table for the Four Sixes spinoff, Season 5 will do the same, and be used to launch several new shows from Taylor Sheridan.

Some fans didn’t appreciate using Yellowstone Season 4 to promote Sheridan’s other shows, but as long as Yellowstone is the hottest thing on television, it sounds like that’s exactly what they’re gonna do.

Taylor Sheridan also has Mayor Of Kingstown on Paramount+ as well as plans for Land Man, starring Billy Bob Thornton, Lioness, starring Zoe Saldaña, and Sylvester Stallone is starring in Tulsa King. Bass Reeves, starring David Oyelowo, is also in the works.

The Four Sixes

The Four Sixes ranch was founded by Samuel “Burk” Burnett in 1870, when he bought 100 head of cattle branded with “6666” on them. These days, the ranch is a staggering 266,000 acres, on three different properties, as previously mentioned, it was purchased by a group spearheaded by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

There’s still no premiere date set for 6666, but we do know that it will likely stream exclusively on Paramount+ (much like 1883), and depending on filming schedules, could possibly be released at some point this year (towards the end of the year).

The show is rumored to star Jefferson White and Ryan Bingham who will reprise their roles as Jimmy and Walker.

Here’s the synopsis from a Paramount+ press release:

“Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing.

The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world-class cowboys are born and made.”

The working title of the upcoming spinoff is simply 6666 (also much like 1883).

Will Jimmy Be Involved?

Jefferson White sat down with us on the Whiskey Riff Raff podcast and explained everything he knows about the upcoming spinoff so far.

Here’s what he had to say:

“We filmed those Four Sixes sequences down at the Four Sixes, which is a real life, huge, working cattle ranch… one of the biggest in the country, one of the oldest in the country. After spending four years on the Yellowstone which is a fictional ranch, it was a real eye-opener to go down to the Sixes which is a real life, incredible, sort of goliath, cattle ranch.

As far as the spinoff goes, I don’t think you’ll be surprised that I, Jeff/Jimmy never have any idea what the fuck is going on, and any time I think I do, Taylor does something better and cooler than I ever could’ve imagined.

All I can say is that I hope… I’m incredibly grateful for the work we’ve gotten to do so far, incredibly proud… all I can say as an actor is job security is very rare and very precious so I wanna play this character as long as they’ll let me.

And we’ll find out together how much longer that is… anytime I think I know what’s best for this character or for this world, Taylor proves me wrong. He knows better than any of us.”

Needless to say, only time will tell, but based on the way we saw Jimmy leave the Yellowstone Ranch at the end of Season 4… it sounds like Jimmy is going to be the star of his own show someday soon.

Stay tuned… with Taylor Sheridan involved, anything is possible.

