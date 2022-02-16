ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falls Township, PA

Falls Twp. Diametrically Opposed to Underuse of Geometrically Named Three Arches Homestead

 2 days ago

Three Arches, 335 Trenton Road, Fairless Hills.Image via Falls Township Department of Parks and Recreation.

Falls Township officials hope a local organization or historical group can make better use of the 300-year-old Three Arches home. The property, which has ties to William Penn, sits empty most of the time and is underused.

Falls has owned the Three Arches property, located at 335 Trenton Road, since 1971. The township has meticulously preserved and maintained the residence, which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1977.

The homestead dates to 1684 when the first owner of record was granted the land from William Penn’s Commissioners.

The historical importance of the property centers on owners John and Mary Sotcher, who were believed to have built the first stone section around 1712, with substantial additions around 1760 and 1806. At the outset, the Sotcher Farmhouse was a one-story stone structure. Future additions morphed it into a 2.5-story, four-bay fieldstone structure incorporating the home’s unique three arches.

The Sotchers were trusted friends of William Penn and worked as steward and housekeeper for him at Penn’s estate in Pennsbury in the early 1700s.

Township officials believe a new owner could potentially open the home — and its beautiful grounds — to tours, school field trips and local history events.

“It’s a shame to see a piece of our township’s history essentially closed to the public,” Falls Supervisors Chairman Jeff Dence said.

More information on Three Arches is available by emailing Falls Township Parks and Recreation Director Brian Andrews.

