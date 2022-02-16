Bengals extend head coach Zac Taylor's contract through 2026

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor has signed an extension through the 2026 season, according to a press release from the team.

Taylor's extension comes three days after the Bengals lost the Super Bowl 23-20 in the game's final minutes. Taylor guided the Bengals through two rebuilding years before winning the AFC title this season.

Taylor replaced longtime coach Marvin Lewis in 2019.

"Zac has come into the league and worked to develop the foundations for a winning program that can be successful over time," Bengals owner Mike Brown said in the release. " I think the city of Cincinnati sees him the way the players and I do. He's brought excitement to the town and deserves credit and recognition for that."

Under Taylor, the Bengals went 10-7 in the regular season and won the AFC North title and the AFC Championship.

Bengals News

Rally planned for Wednesday to celebrate Bengals Super Bowl trip

Bengals Super Bowl trip likely to boost the value of the franchise

