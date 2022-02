Remsen Avenue and Townsend Street Photo Credit: Google Maps

A stabbing was being investigated in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The stabbing was reported at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at Remsen Avenue and Townsend Street in New Brunswick|, initial reports said.

The male victim was taken to an area hospital, reports said.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.