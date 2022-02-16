ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

RMV employees fired after 2,100 awarded licenses in Brockton without road tests

By Cody Shepard, The Enterprise
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 2 days ago

BROCKTON — Four Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles employees have been fired after an internal investigation by the agency found that about 2,100 drivers were awarded licenses without taking a road test.

The investigation, conducted by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and the Registry of Motor Vehicles, determined that starting in April 2018, more than 2,000 customers were given road test passing scores by two road test examiners at the Brockton Service Center on Forest Avenue without taking a road test.

A spokesperson for the state Department of Transportation said that, as a result of the investigation, two road test examiners and two service center employees were fired.

"The RMV has terminated four employees involved in this matter and will continue to work with law enforcement on their ongoing investigation,” said Jacquelyn Goddard, a spokesperson for MassDOT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17E1Nh_0eG8woWm00

The investigation began after an agency supervisor noticed suspicious activity regarding some customer accounts in 2020. The issue was referred to law enforcement at the time, the spokesperson said.

It wasn't immediately clear if any of the terminated employees are facing criminal charges.

The Enterprise reached out to the Brockton Police Department and Plymouth County district attorney's office Wednesday morning for additional information.

A spokesperson for District Attorney Timothy Cruz said the office was not involved in the investigation.

The people who received licenses without taking a road test have been contacted and will have to schedule, take and pass a road test within 10 days — free of charge — "for their own safety and for the safety of the traveling public," the spokesperson said.

Any customers identified by the investigation will have their license suspended if they don't take a road test within 10 days.

The registry said appointments will be available outside the regular road test schedule and that the agency is working with various organizations to reach non-English-speaking people who may be affected.

Anyone who fails the road test will be reissued a learner's permit and offered a free Massachusetts ID card.

The Registry of Motor Vehicles said it has taken steps since April 2021 to prevent the improper issuance of driver's licenses from occurring again. The steps include instituting additional controls in its system used for license transactions, such as adjusting access to functions in the registry's system, revising business processes and implementing enhanced monitoring and auditing of license transactions.

Enterprise senior reporter Cody Shepard can be reached by email at cshepard@enterprisenews.com . You can follow him on Twitter at @cshepard_ENT . Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Enterprise today.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: RMV employees fired after 2,100 awarded licenses in Brockton without road tests

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Biden 'convinced' Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

President Biden on Friday said he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin has made up his mind to move forward with an invasion of Ukraine. "As of this moment I’m convinced he’s made the decision. We have reason to believe that," Biden told reporters at the White House after delivering an update on the threat of a Russian invasion.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

The National Archives confirms it found classified materials at Mar-a-Lago

The National Archives and Records Administration found classified materials in the 15 boxes of records it retrieved from former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago, according to a letter sent to the House of Representatives' Committee on Oversight and Reform on Friday. "NARA has identified items marked as classified national...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brockton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
State
Massachusetts State
Brockton, MA
Traffic
The Associated Press

A week of legal setbacks for Trump in Washington, New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump faced one legal setback after another this week as a judge ruled he must sit for a deposition in New York to answer questions about his business practices, his accounting firm declared his financial statements unreliable, another judge rejected his efforts to dismiss conspiracy lawsuits and the National Archives confirmed that he took classified information to Florida as he left White House.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rmv
The Enterprise

The Enterprise

693
Followers
212
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Brockton, MA from Enterprise News.

 http://enterprisenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy