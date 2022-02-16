ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Mindy Kaling, Amazon Ink Deal to Launch Book Studio With Eye for Movie Adaptations

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03AgvN_0eG8wlsb00

Mindy Kaling has signed a deal with Amazon Publishing and Amazon Studios to launch a boutique literary line, Mindy’s Book Studio, with an eye to adapting material into movies to stream on Prime Video worldwide.

The story studio will publish books selected by Kaling from emerging and established diverse voices, to include romantic comedies, coming-of-age stories and suspense dramas with female protagonists. Amazon Studios and Kaling will in turn team to adapt material published under Mindy’s Book Studio as feature films to exclusively stream on Prime Video worldwide.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The book studio deal follows Kaling signing a deal for a debut novel and new essay collection with Amazon Publishing, with Amazon Studios nabbing first-look rights for both literary properties. “We could not be more thrilled to expand our collaboration with her across Amazon to not only showcase her incredible talents but also introduce new, dynamic storytellers to our global customers,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement.

Kaling has a separate overall deal with Warner Bros. Television that will see the Hollywood star develop, write and produce new projects for Warners for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms, including comedy, drama, longform and event series as well as unscripted and digital fare.

Kaling saw her latest memoir and essay collection Nothing Like I Imagined top the Amazon Charts, which ranks book sales, and she co-wrote, produced and starred in Amazon Studios’ Late Night, a comedy about diversity in a late night talk show writers room.

“I had the best time working on Nothing Like I Imagined , and I am so excited to continue my relationship with Amazon,” said Kaling in her own statement as she gets set to launch Mindy’s Book Studio.

Kaling is represented by 3 Arts Entertainment, CAA, The Lede Company and PJ Shapiro.

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Poehler, Lucie Arnaz on Fully Exploring the Ricardos in ‘Lucy and Desi’ Doc

Amy Poehler premiered her documentary debut Lucy and Desi in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, appearing alongside the I Love Lucy couple’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz. After Sundance’s in-person festival was canceled due to concerns over the recent omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge, the L.A. gathering at DGA Theater marked the first time Poehler had seen the film with an audience, which included friends Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, Natasha Lyonne, Ike Barinholtz and Kay Cannon.More from The Hollywood ReporterBoulder International Film Fest: Javier Bardem Tapped for Performer of the Year Award (Exclusive)Super Bowl LVI: Inside This Week's Biggest Concerts, Events and PartiesEvents of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Frank Pesce, Character Actor in ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Films, Dies at 75

Frank Pesce, a character actor whose credits included the first two Beverly Hills Cop movies and such TV shows as Miami Vice, Who’s the Boss?, Jake and the Fatman and Karen Sisco, has died. He was 75. Pesce died Feb. 6 at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank of complications from dementia, his girlfriend, Tammy Scher, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterBrenda Deiss, Breakout 'Red Rocket' Film Star, Dies at 60Bappi Lahiri, Popular Bollywood Composer, Dies at 69P.J. O'Rourke, Irreverent Author and Commentator, Dies at 74 Born in New York on Dec. 8, 1946, Pesce worked as an actor for...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Brenda Deiss, Breakout ‘Red Rocket’ Film Star, Dies at 60

Brenda Deiss, the breakout star of Sean Baker’s Red Rocket indie movie in 2021, has died. She was 60. The unexpected movie actress who appeared alongside Simon Rex in the drama about a washed-up actor looking to reboot his Texas hometown died on Feb. 14 in Clear Lake, Texas from complications following a stroke in January, a spokesperson for the film told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterBappi Lahiri, Popular Bollywood Composer, Dies at 69P.J. O'Rourke, Irreverent Author and Commentator, Dies at 74Isabel Torres, Spanish Actor in 'Veneno,' Dies at 52 Deiss was born in Texas on Sept. 9, 1961, two...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller is so disturbing, viewers are warning each other about it

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more “WHAT THE HELL,” tweeted a viewer just a few days ago after having just checked out the Mother/Android movie — one of Netflix’s biggest films right now. “This movie destroyed me … still crying.” This film, a sci-fi thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a soon-to-be mother and Algee Smith as her boyfriend, is currently the #3 movie on Netflix’s global Top 10 (English) movies list. And it’s important to stress that word, global, because while Netflix users in many countries outside the US can...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mindy Kaling
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies Leaving Netflix This Month (February 2022)

Watch movies like Good Time, Terminator 2, and Labyrinth before they leave Netflix. Netflix giveth in the form of a torrent of new content every single month, but Netflix also taketh away as titles expire from the streaming service. Netflix invests heavily on exclusive originals you won't find anywhere else, but the truth is that a lot of the stuff worth watching on Netflix is licensed from elsewhere. The best movies on Netflix are almost always older movies that may be removed from the service at any given time. So that's why it's important to watch them before they expire. Who knows when you'll get the chance to watch them for the price of a streaming service subscription again?
MOVIES
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Equalizer' Fans Bombard Queen Latifah With Season 3 Questions After Seeing Her Instagram

The Equalizer fans are missing the CBS drama and are more than ready for season 3 — that is, if and when it premieres. The show, starring Queen Latifah as leading protagonist Robyn, is the latest iteration of the original '80s TV series and two films. Cocreated by executive producers Richard Lindheim, Michael Sloan and Queen Latifah, the show follows the life of former CIA operative Robyn. To many, she seems like a typical single mother who lives at home with her aunt Viola (Lorraine Touissant) and daughter Delilah (Layla DeLeon Hayes). In reality, Robyn lives a double life and works undercover to defend people who have nowhere else to turn.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Publishing#Warners#Amazon Studios
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
CNET

HBO Max: 16 of the best movies to watch

January brings new movies to watch. Let's look at what's hitting HBO Max each week, as well as its handful of best originals, which you can peruse below. If you're still searching for something to watch, the platform also offers loads of classics from the Criterion Collection. What's new this...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Thing About Pam’ Trailer: Renée Zellweger Portrays Midwestern Murderess In Upcoming NBC True Crime Drama

If any genre’s stock has grown over the past decade, it’s been that of true crime. A trend that began in the mid-2010s with podcasts and docuseries like HBO’s “The Jinx” and Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” soon gave way to splashy TV fictionalizations like “Mindhunter” and FX’s “American Crime Story” series. The latest developments have been podcast adaptations like “Dirty John” and Apple TV+’s “The Shrink Next Door” that wink even more at the audience with self-aware casting choices and comic overtones.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
HuffingtonPost

Channing Tatum Says He's Too 'Traumatized' To Watch Any Marvel Movies

Looks like actor Channing Tatum doesn’t have such a super reaction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He says he can’t watch any of the films. The reasons are personal, a direct result of Disney shelving his proposed “X-Men” spinoff “Gambit.”. Tatum and longtime producer partner...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies and Shows to Watch in January on Hulu, Netflix, HBO Max, and More

New year, new you? It's a fine motto if you're into that sort of thing, but we'll do you one better: New year, new shows and movies. As we look ahead to the rest of 2022, we can take comfort in the fact that the streaming platforms have already churned out plenty of exciting new January releases to keep us entertained as we slog through the winter.
TV SHOWS
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Jack Reacher’ Author on Tom Cruise Casting: ‘I Think That the Size Thing is Important’

For many fans of Lee Childs’ “Jack Reacher” books the new Amazon series is a second chance to get the casting right. The series was previously adapted into two films starring Tom Cruise as the titular character, 2012’s “Jack Reacher” and its 2016 sequel “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.” While those movies were moderately successful, critics felt like Cruise’s casting ignored one of the most important aspects of the books. Jack Reacher is known for being a physically imposing character, described in one book as “extremely tall, extremely broad, long-armed and long-legged” with “hands the size of dinner plates.” No matter...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Announces New Residential Living Community Coming to Coachella Valley

The Walt Disney Company, which has developed a Land in Anaheim and a World elsewhere in Orlando, announced today that it is working on another type of built environment: master-planned communities for residential living. “Storyliving by Disney” are neighborhoods designed to offers superfans the opportunity to live amongst each other and incorporate the 99-year-old brand into their lives even more consistently. The first community of 1,900 housing units, dubbed Cotino, is slated to open in the Coachella Valley — more specifically Rancho Mirage, where Walt Disney himself owned a family vacation home. Residents will be invited to sign up for a...
ANAHEIM, CA
Collider

'The Color Purple': Oprah Winfrey Unveils Full Cast of Musical Film Adaptation

The pendulum has swung all the way back. Oprah Winfrey, who earned a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for her performance in 1985's The Color Purple, has unveiled the cast of the upcoming film based on the Tony-winning Broadway musical, which itself was based on Alice Walker's seminal novel. Both...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Moonfall’ on HBO Max or Netflix?

Personally, I think cinema was invented so that we could all watch the moon fall out of the sky. Director Roland Emmerich—the man who brought you The Day After Tomorrow and 2012—clearly gets it, with his new sci-fi disaster movie Moonfall, which is coming to theaters this weekend.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Reacher Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Based on Lee Child’s ‘Jack Reacher’ novel series, Amazon Prime Video’s thriller show ‘Reacher’ centers around the titular former U.S. Army military policeman who visits the rural Georgia town of Margrave. A casual visit takes a wild turn when he gets involved in a series of murders. The crime series progresses through Reacher’s attempts to find the truth behind the murders that include a personal loss.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy