Mindy Kaling, Amazon Ink Deal to Launch Book Studio With Eye for Movie Adaptations

Mindy Kaling has signed a deal with Amazon Publishing and Amazon Studios to launch a boutique literary line, Mindy’s Book Studio, with an eye to adapting material into movies to stream on Prime Video worldwide.

The story studio will publish books selected by Kaling from emerging and established diverse voices, to include romantic comedies, coming-of-age stories and suspense dramas with female protagonists. Amazon Studios and Kaling will in turn team to adapt material published under Mindy’s Book Studio as feature films to exclusively stream on Prime Video worldwide.

The book studio deal follows Kaling signing a deal for a debut novel and new essay collection with Amazon Publishing, with Amazon Studios nabbing first-look rights for both literary properties. “We could not be more thrilled to expand our collaboration with her across Amazon to not only showcase her incredible talents but also introduce new, dynamic storytellers to our global customers,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement.

Kaling has a separate overall deal with Warner Bros. Television that will see the Hollywood star develop, write and produce new projects for Warners for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms, including comedy, drama, longform and event series as well as unscripted and digital fare.

Kaling saw her latest memoir and essay collection Nothing Like I Imagined top the Amazon Charts, which ranks book sales, and she co-wrote, produced and starred in Amazon Studios’ Late Night, a comedy about diversity in a late night talk show writers room.

“I had the best time working on Nothing Like I Imagined , and I am so excited to continue my relationship with Amazon,” said Kaling in her own statement as she gets set to launch Mindy’s Book Studio.

Kaling is represented by 3 Arts Entertainment, CAA, The Lede Company and PJ Shapiro.

Click here to read the full article.