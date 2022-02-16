ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Morley’s Biography of Factory Records’ Tony Wilson Gets U.S. Release

By Jazz Monroe
 2 days ago
A new biography of Factory Records boss Tony Wilson will get its U.S. release on April 5, via Faber Books. Written by Paul Morley, the seminal post-punk scribe, the book is titled, in full: From Manchester With Love: The Life and Opinions of Tony Wilson* aka Anthony H. Wilson....

