Ambie Awards: Washington Post’s ‘Post Reports’ Podcast Leads With 4 Nominations

By J. Clara Chan
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
Nominations are in for the second annual Ambie Awards , which recognize top podcasts and audio talent.

The Washington Post’s Post Reports received a total of four nominations — best documentary podcast, best news podcast, best politics or opinion podcast and best reporting — making it the most-nominated show among this year’s nominees. The show was followed by 9/12 (Amazon Music, Pineapple Street Studios and Wondery), Believe Her (Lemonada and Spiegel & Grau), Billie Was a Black Woman (Paramount Audio and Spoke Media) and Have You Heard George’s Podcast? (George the Poet for BBC Sounds), which each received three nominations.

9/12, Believe Her and Have You Heard George’s Podcast will also be competing in the podcast of the year category against A Slight Change of Plans, Alligator Candy, The Bill Simmons Podcast, Earth Eclipsed, False Idol, Hooked and The Imperfection.

Two new categories were also introduced this year to recognize the best indie podcasts and children’s podcasts.

The awards are voted upon by the Podcast Academy, an organization of podcast creators and industry executives. The 2022 Ambies are presented by Wondery, with co-sponsors including The Hollywood Reporter , Audible, Audacy, PRX, Tenderfoot TV, Apollo, Loeb & Loeb and IMDb.

This year’s ceremony, co-hosted by Ross Mathews and Nikki Boyer, will take place on March 22 at 6 p.m. PT from The Mayan theater in Los Angeles. The event will stream live exclusively on Twitch.

See the full list of nominees below.

Podcast of The Year (Sponsored by Audacy)

9/12

A Slight Change of Plans

Alligator Candy

Believe Her

Bill Simmons Podcast

Earth Eclipsed

False Idol

Have You Heard George’s Podcast?

Hooked

The Imperfection

Best Business Podcast

An Arm and a Leg

Business Wars

Masters of Scale

Money Rehab with Nicole Lapin

Planet Money

The Indicator from Planet Money

The McKinsey Podcast

Best Comedy Podcast

Best Friends

How Did This Get Made?

Nosy Neighbors

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Ears Edition

The Sarah Silverman Podcast

Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me

Why Won’t You Date Me With Nicole Byer

Best Documentary Podcast

AMERICAN VETERAN: Unforgettable Stories

CBC Podcasts: Life Jolt

Embedded

Fiasco: Benghazi

On Our Watch

Post Reports

Stay Away From Matthew MaGill

Best Entertainment Podcast

Back Issue

Even the Rich

New Rory & MAL

Song Exploder

The Boys: The Official Podcast

The Friendship Onion

The Plot Thickens

Best Fiction Podcast (Sponsored by Apollo)

Black Box

Orphan Black: The Next Chapter

Princess of South Beach

Tejana

The Miseducation of John Mark

The Zip Code Plays: Los Angeles

Treat

Best History Podcast

Black Cowboys

Human Resources

Making Gay History — The Podcast | Season 9: “Coming of Age During the AIDS Crisis”

Mogul

Slow Burn: The L.A. Riots

Telling Our Twisted Histories

Throughline

Best Indie Podcast (Sponsored by TenderfootTV)

AFTERSHOCK

An Arm and a Leg

Because I Said So!

Earth Eclipsed

FOR BLOOD OR JUSTICE

Walzon Prime

What Happened in Skinner

Best Interview Podcast

70 over 70

Billie Was a Black Woman

I WEIGH

Jemele Hill is Unbothered

Profoundly Pointless

The Problem with Jon Stewart

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller

Best Knowledge, Science or Tech Podcast

Dope Labs

Music Blocks

Overheard at National Geographic

Road to Resilience

Ted Radio Hour

The Extortion Economy

Twenty Thousand Hertz

Best News Podcast

60 Minutes

Consider This

Post Reports

Start Here

The Journal

The Times

Up First

Best Original Score and Music Supervision

Have You Heard George’s Podcast?

The Duolingo French Podcast

Operation Midnight Climax

Carcerem

Great Grief

Gravity

9/12

Best Performer in Audio Fiction (Sponsored by Audible)

Aftershock – David Harbour

Date With Daddy – Marisa Grant

Edith! – Rosamund Pike

Melon’s House Party – Parvesh Cheena & Jessica McKenna

Passenger List – Kelly Marie Tran

Radio Rental – Rainn Wilson

We Stay Looking – Full Cast Including: Terri J. Vaughn, Karrueche Tran, Marsai Martin, Kandi Burruss, Amin Joseph, Desi Banks, Kyla Pratt, Jason Weaver, Kev On Stage, Kway, Karlous Miller, Tristen Winger, Max Greenfield and more.

Best Personal Growth/Spirituality Podcast

Great Grief

Life Kit

Making Space with Hoda Kotb

Meditative Story

Money Moves with Toni Tone

SOL Affirmations with Karega with Felicia

The Happiness Lab

Best Podcast for Kids

African Folktales with Miss Jo Jo

Imagine This

Music Blocks

Nice to Meet You

Operation Ouch! The Podcast of Everything

The Big Fib

The Vivo Songbook

Best Podcast Host

Crime Show – Emma Courtland

Human Resources – Moya Lothian-McLean

It’s Been a Minute with Sam Sanders – Sam Sanders

Jemele Hill Is Unbothered – Jemele Hill

King of The World: An American Muslim Story – Shahjehan Khan

Revisionist History – Malcolm Gladwell

Why Won’t You Date Me With Nicole Byer – Nicole Byer

Best Politics or Opinion Podcast

Billie Was a Black Woman

Can He Do That?

Pod Save the World

Post Reports

Skullduggery

Stay Tuned with Preet

The Messenger

Best Production and Sound Design (Sponsored by PRX)

Iowa Chapman and the Last Dog

King of The World: An American Muslim Story

Not Past It

The 11th: Time Machine — The Score

The Bering

The Turning: The Sisters Who Left

Twenty Thousand Hertz

Best Reporting

Stolen: The Search for Jermain

Un(re)solved

The Turning: The Sisters Who Left

544 Days

Believe Her

Post Reports

9/12

Best Scriptwriting, Fiction

Edith! – Gonzalo Cordova, Travis Helwig

Hit Job – Broadway Video

Soft Voice – James Bloor

The Burned Photo – Nicole Exposito, Jeremy Novick, Kwynn Perry

The Imperfection – Alexander Kemp

The Lamb – Tad Safran

We Stay Looking – Kindsey Young, Chris Sanford, Phylicia Mpasi

Best Scriptwriting, Nonfiction

Death At The Wing – Brian Steele, Adam Mckay, Raghu Manavalan, Jody Avigan

Have You Heard George’s Podcast? – George the Poet

HiberNation – Mallika Rao

Radiotopia Presents: S***hole Country – Afia Kaakyire

Southlake – Antonia Hylton, Mike Hixenbaugh, Frannie Kelley, Reid Cherlin, Julie Shapiro, Michelle Garcia

Storytime with Seth Rogen –  Seth Rogen, Richard Parks III, Frida Perez

Throughline – Rund Abdelfatah, Ramtin Arablouei, Julie Caine, Laine Kaplan-Levenson

Best Society and Culture Podcast

Billie Was a Black Woman

Cheat!

Ear Hustle

Heavyweight

Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Into America

Storytime with Seth Rogen

Best Sports Podcast

Crushed

False Idol

Goats: On The Bump By Ross Stripling

Spinsters

The Greatness with Kareem Maddox

The Lead

The Long Game

Best True Crime Podcast (Sponsored by The Hollywood Reporter )

Believe Her

Confronting: Columbine

Criminal

Do You Know Mordechai?

Firebug

Over My Dead Body: Fox Lake

Suspect

Best Wellness or Relationships Podcast

Call Your Grandmother

Lovers and Friends with Shan Boodram

Making Space with Hoda Kotb

My Body, My Podcast

On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Really Good Shares

We Can Do Hard Things

