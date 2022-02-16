ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Business inventories rise more than expected in December

By Liz Kiesche
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

December Business Inventories: +2.1% M/M to $2,206.7B vs. +1.8% consensus and+1.5...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTimes

U.S. Adds More Than 400,000 New Jobs in January, Shattering Expectations

Though the rise of Omicron posed yet another existential to industries and businesses, there seems to be good news amid the struggle. Friday’s Bureau of Labor Statistics report shows that the U.S. added 467,000 jobs in January 2022, a surprisingly high number given that many economists had originally predicted around 150,000 new jobs.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

U.S. Crude Stockpiles Rise Despite Cushing Draw, Record Fuel Demand - EIA

(Reuters) -U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose unexpectedly last week, even as inventories at the key Cushing hub dropped to their lowest level since 2018, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Fuel stocks fell and demand surpassed the previous week's record, with total product supplied over four weeks averaging 22.1...
CUSHING, OK
Great Bend Post

News from the Oil Patch: Crude prices rise

Crude futures prices inched upward from seven-year highs Monday. The settlement price on Friday for Nymex benchmark crude was $86.82 per barrel. That's up nearly two dollars on the week and about ten dollars a barrel higher than at the first of the year. The last time the international crude-oil...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2 1 M M
Reuters

U.S. producer prices surge in January

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in January as supply chains remained snarled, another sign that high inflation could persist through much of this year. The producer price index for final demand jumped 1.0% last month after climbing 0.4% in December, the Labor Department...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. December wholesale inventories revised slightly higher

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wholesale inventories rose slightly more than initially estimated in December, offering hope that supply chain constraints could be easing. The Commerce Department said on Wednesday that wholesale inventories increased 2.2% in December, instead of 2.1% as estimated last month. Stocks at wholesalers advanced 1.7% in November.
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. import prices rebound sharply in January

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. import prices increased by the most in nearly 11 years in January amid a jump the cost of energy products and strained supply chains, the latest indication that high inflation could persist for a while. Import prices increased 2.0% last month, the largest rise...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Independent

Barratt to build more homes than expected amid robust demand

Barratt Developments has said it is set to build 250 more homes this year than previously predicted, signalling continued resilience in the UK housing market.The housebuilder told shareholders it expects to complete more than 18,000 homes during the current financial year, which would surpass pre-pandemic levels.The firm said it built 8,067 properties over the six months to December – the first half of its financial year – but said this represented an 11% year-on-year decline compared with an early boom in demand during the pandemic.David Thomas, chief executive of Barratt, described it as an “excellent first half” and hailed the...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Wholesale prices jump 9.7% in January, further evidence of red-hot inflation

Wholesale prices accelerated again in January as strong consumer demand and pandemic-related supply chain snarls continued to fuel the highest inflation in decades. The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index, which measures inflation at the wholesale level before it reaches consumers, surged 9.7% in January from the year-ago period, slightly below the 12-year high of 9.8% notched in November and December. But in an unexpected turn, prices rose 1% in January on a monthly basis – well above the revised gain of 0.4% in December.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) price rose 4.19% to $44,165.00. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 2.0% gain, moving from $43,027.31 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $69,045.00. The...
MARKETS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Retail Sales Surge 3.8% in January, Much More Than Expected Amid Inflation Rise

Retail sales increased 3.8% in January, well ahead of the 2.1% estimate and much better than the 2.5% decline in December. Online shopping and furniture sales boosted the number, while sporting goods and gasoline sales totals declined. The numbers reflect an active consumer as well as rising inflation. Consumer spending...
BUSINESS
WKTV

Prices may be rising, but Americans shopped more than expected in January

Inflation is rampant in the pandemic economy, but that didn't keep Americans from opening up their wallets last month. US retail sales rose by 3.8% in January from the month prior, adjusted for seasonal swings -- more than the 2% increase economists had predicted. That puts the sales total at $649.8 billion for the first month of 2022, the Census Bureau reported Wednesday.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Tyson Foods: An Inflation Superstar

Tyson foods came out with a fantastic Q1-22 print, crushing EPS estimates and showing tremendous strength in the current inflationary environment. Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) came out with a bang in its Q1-22 report. The company generated $12.93B in revenue (up 23.6% Y/Y), and posted EPS of $2.97, 62% ahead of consensus. Results were driven by the company's ability to pass on inflation-related price hikes from suppliers to customers. To illustrate this, COGS was up 18% YoY, but the offset in inflationary-related price hikes allowed net income to grow 140% YoY from $472M to $1121M. Because the market is starting to shift its focus to companies with pricing power, Tyson Foods should gain more investor attention in the coming quarters as inflation pressures persist. I expect this to act as a main catalyst for share appreciation along with continued top line revenue growth. I believe shares are currently undervalued, and according to my DCF below assign a $128.87 fair value, representing 31% upside in the stock.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Why did Quidel stock pop up today? Better-than-expected Q4 2021 results

After back-to-back sessions of losses, Quidel (QDEL +10.6%) closed higher on Friday as Wall Street reacted to the COVID-19 test maker’s strong revenue beat for Q4 2021. While the quarterly revenue for COVID-19 products jumped ~26% YoY to $511.8M, total revenue dropped ~21% YoY to $636.9M amid an unfavorable product mix. However, the top line exceeded analysts’ estimates by as much as $119.5M. Meanwhile, Q4 net income contracted ~38% YoY to $291.4M after operating expenses climbed ~33% YoY to $112.6M. For the full year, the topline expanded ~2% YoY to $1.7B as revenue for COVID-19 products gained ~42% YoY to $1.3B.
STOCKS
Houston Chronicle

Oil rises as petroleum inventories tighten

Crude and gasoline inventories fell last week as petroleum supplies remain tight amid strong demand. Commercial crude inventories fell by by 4.8 million barrels last week, leaving stockpiles 11 percent below normal for this time of year., the Energy Department reported Wednesday. Gasoline inventories fell by 1.6 million barrels, and are about 3 percent below average. Distillates, which includes diesel and heating fuel, declined by 900,000 barrels, leaving inventories 19 percent below average for this time of year.
TRAFFIC
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
50K+
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy