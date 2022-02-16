‘Pose’ Star Michaela Jae Rodriguez to Be Honored at GLAAD Media Awards

Media advocacy organization GLAAD announced Wednesday that actress and singer Michaela Jaé (MJ) Rodriguez will be honored with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award at the 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards in April.

Rodriguez is known for her performance as a young mother living with HIV in FX’s Pose , for which she became the first trans woman to earn a Golden Globe win and the first to earn an Emmy nomination in a lead or supporting category.

The Stephen F. Kolzak Award is named after the late Los Angeles casting director who devoted his life to raising awareness in the entertainment industry of the discrimination faced by those in the LGBTQ communities, and those living with HIV. It recognizes an individual who has made a significant difference in promoting LGBTQ acceptance.

“ Michaela Jaé Rodriguez is an undeniable talent who is changing the way audiences understand trans people while breaking down barriers for the trans community and LGBTQ people of color within the entertainment industry,” said GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “Her performance as Blanca on Pose was one of the most important and impactful roles in the history of LGBTQ representation on television, and she continues to spearhead the future of trans visibility and inclusion in entertainment through her talent on screen, in music, and as a passionate activist.”

Previous honorees of the Stephen F. Kolzak Award include Jim Parsons, Wanda Sykes, Troye Sivan, Laverne Cox and Sir Ian McKellan.

The award ceremony, which celebrates fair, accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues, will take place on April 2 at the Beverly Hilton. Among the nominees are Lil Nas X, Sex Education , Yellowjackets and Eternals .

Click here to read the full article.