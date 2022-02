BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins are expected to be buyers at the NHL trade deadline next month. Could they turn to their biggest rival to strike a deal? That is the rumor on the street according to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, who said earlier this week that Boston is expected to be in on trade talks for Montreal defenseman Ben Chiarot. The Bruins will not be alone, with LeBrun also mentioning the Florida Panthers, New York Rangers and St. Louis Blues as potential trade partners with the Habs. He added that most playoff contenders will be in the mix. Chairot was nearly dealt...

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO