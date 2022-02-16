ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimpton Hotel Monaco sale fetches a “really high number” for downtown coming out of the pandemic

PITTSBURGH — The Kimpton Hotel Monaco Pittsburgh fetched a sales prices that may rank among the highest seen in downtown Pittsburgh in years, since well before the pandemic helped to inspire doubts about the Golden Triangle’s future.

While Milwaukee-based Marcus Corp. (NYSE: MCS) announced it had bought the boutique hotel in December, the sales price wasn’t revealed at the time.

Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.

