January 2022 turned into a watershed month for boosting consumer protections in the nation’s banking industry and making sure that more Americans can get access to safe and affordable credit. Over the course of just nine days, five of the country’s largest banks—Bank of America, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, Truist, and Regions Bank—announced that they are eliminating what are known as nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees and certain overdraft charges while adding some safeguards to their overdraft programs.

