The Madison Central School District is moving forward with adding girls softball as one of the district’s spring sports. The South Dakota High School Activities Association recently approved softball as a state sanctioned program. Madison Central Activities Director Michael Ricke told Madison Central School Board members during their meeting Monday that the Activities Association wants to know which schools are intending to participate in the sport. He said that Madison has had girls softball as a club sport in the fall, but the school season will be in the spring, starting in the spring of 2023. Ricke said that he thinks the district should have the numbers to support the program.

MADISON, SD ・ 19 HOURS AGO