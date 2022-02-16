ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UW System working to remove mask requirements

By Devin Willems
wearegreenbay.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WFRV) – Mask requirements at UW System schools could soon be a thing of the past, as officials are planning on removing the requirement as soon as March 1. According to officials, University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson...

