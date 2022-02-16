ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Painesville, OH

Large pothole in Painesville closes portion of Latimore Street

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VEwg4_0eG8uZAL00

The director of public works for the City of Painesville announced a large pothole has closed Latimore Street Wednesday.

Latimore Street, from North State Street to Kiwanis Recreation Park, is closed due to a pothole until further notice.

Photo courtesy of the City of Painesville.
Latimore Street, from North State Street to Kiwanis Recreation Park, is closed due to a large sinkhole until further notice.

Motorists and residents are asked to above the area.

News 5 Cleveland.
Sinkhole closes portion of Latimore Street.

A spokesperson for the department said it's unknown how long the closure will last.

An update will be provided once city engineers can assess the damage.

Click here to see the latest traffic information and an interactive traffic map on our Akron-Canton Traffic Center

Click here to see the cheapest gas prices in our area.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Painesville, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Painesville, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pothole#Gas Prices#State Street
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy