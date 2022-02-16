Auburn University purchases new facility in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Auburn University announced it will expand into Huntsville soon with the purchase of a new research facility in Cummings Research Park.
In a news release Wednesday morning, the university says it reached an agreement with LogiCore Corporation to buy two buildings with over 40,000 square feet of space on a nine-acre piece of land at 345 Voyager Way Northwest.
The land sits within minutes of Redstone Arsenal’s Gate 9 entrance as well as several of Auburn’s research partners in defense, aerospace, law enforcement and biotech sectors.
Auburn says the new facility will help the school to establish a permanent foundation in the Huntsville area.
Plans for the facility will include labs for on-site research and development in critical tech areas, meeting spaces, exercises and more.
According to the press release. LogiCore, a technology services company, occupied the property from 2015-2022. Sample Properties acted as the broker for the agreement.
