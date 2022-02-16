ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Dump truck used in Cleveland smash and grab

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sz9wB_0eG8uDzb00

A dump truck used in an early morning smash and grab Wednesday was set on fire and left abandoned in front of a convenience store in Cleveland, according to a spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Fire.

Firefighters responded at 4:40 a.m. to a well-involved fire at a one-story convenience store in the area of East 140th Street and Aspinwall Avenue.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland.
East 140th Street and Aspinwall.

The structure of the building and a partial roof collapse made it challenging for firefighters.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire was arson. The truck was intentionally set on fire after it crashed into the building.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland.
East 140th Street and Aspinwall.

Lt. Michael Norman said the damage to the store was likely an electrical issue due to the truck being driven into the building.

The total cost in damages is estimated at $120,000.

Firefighters reported no injuries.

No further information has been released.

Comments / 6

Bigem Johnson
2d ago

insurance fraud them Arabs are suckin the life out the hood

Reply
7
 

