Spare Parts: The lockout keeps getting grosser

By Jim Margalus
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the discouraging themes throughout the lockout has been Major League Baseball’s preference to attach a catch to every supposed concession. Any increase in the competitive balance tax threshold comes with harsher penalties. A minimum-salary increase comes with an inability for teams to reward pre-arb players beyond...

InsideThePinstripes

Yankees Won't Be Only Team Pursuing This Shortstop

When it comes to offseason plans, the humongous elephant in the room for the Yankees is that they must address the shortstop position once the lockout finally is over. But what was initially a star-studded free agent shortstop class, rapidly deteriorated prior to the work stoppage, leaving just Carlos Correa and Trevor Story as the final two big name options remaining.
WPRI 12 News

No bats, no balls, no fans: Pitchers, catchers don’t report

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred makes comments during a news conference at MLB baseball owners meetings, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Manfred says spring training remains on hold because of a management lockout and his goal is to reach a labor contract that allows opening day as scheduled on March 31. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Over the Monster

One Big Question: Can Rafael Devers cement his approach to consistently hit the fastball?

Welcome to the annual Over The Monster One Big Question season preview series. Over the next 40(ish) days, we will be running through every player on the Boston Red Sox 40-man roster and identifying a key question for them pertaining to the coming season. We will go through the roster in alphabetical order. For the most part, these will run Monday through Friday every week running up to the week before Opening Day, at least as things are scheduled right now. Obviously, the lockout may change the timing of the season, and it also means we will likely see more additions of new faces. If need be, we will add some weekend posts to fit any and all additions to the 40-man before Opening Day. You can catch up with every post by following this link. With that, today we cover Rafael Devers.
FanSided

What If… Shohei Ohtani signed with the Mariners?

The Seattle Mariners have been one of the best franchises for Japanese born players, led by Ichiro who will no doubt be a first ballot hall of famer one day. The strong tradition of having Japanese stars on their roster was considered to be a big factor in the decision of free agent Shohei Ohtani back in the offseason before the 2018 season. This was believed to be a key reason the two way player would sign in Seattle, however he did not. What if he had though? What would be different?
WDBO

Lockout gets real: MLB's spring showcase goes silent

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — (AP) — The street next to the San Francisco Giants spring training facility was missing its usual bustle on an unseasonably cool Wednesday morning. Bartender Sean Ramirez was stacking plates and cleaning glasses before his lunch shift at Los Olivos Mexican Patio, contemplating Major League Baseball's lockout.
soxmachine.com

2022 MLB Draft Watch: The Sensational Seven and Top 100 Prospects

Nothing cures a February freeze like baseball, and tomorrow College Baseball has its Opening Day. A great filler while we wait for MLB to start their Spring Training activities. This weekend also kicks off our Sox Machine 2022 MLB Draft coverage as we’ll be tracking the top college and prep prospects keeping tabs on whose stock is rising or falling.
95.5 FM WIFC

MLB Lockout: Players, Owners Negotiation Ends in Just Minutes on Thursday

NEW YORK, NY (WSAU) — Major League Baseball’s players and owners spent just 15 minutes at the negotiating table on Thursday. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale the session included an increased request from the players for a pre-arbitration bonus pool, which was quickly rejected by the owners.
Rob Manfred
azsnakepit.com

Third Basemen in the NL West

Last season, who was the best third baseman in the NL West? Let’s narrow our candidates to those who are known to be returning to the NL West, and to those who played at least 100 innings at third base last season. That leaves nine players. We need to...
10 Tampa Bay

MLB lockout impacting parts of the Tampa Bay area

SARASOTA, Fla. — The clock is ticking for Major League Baseball as there's no end yet to a lockout that started last year and is now nearing day 80. With almost a week until spring training games were originally scheduled to begin, schedules are up in the air. Players...
FanSided

How the universal DH impacts the St. Louis Cardinals

For months, Major League Baseball has been expected to implement the universal designated hitter. So it came as no surprise when commissioner Rob Manfred informed reporters that MLB and the MLBPA have agreed upon a universal DH in 2022. Just don’t expect it to impact the St. Louis Cardinals much....
FanSided

Former Oakland A’s pitcher Felix Doubront heading to Mexico

There was a time when Felix Doubront appeared to be in line for a solid major league career. Maybe he was not destined to be a star, but he appeared to be a respectable back of the rotation arm, someone that could stick around for years and be a decent option for teams. However, that time has long since passed, as he has become a baseball vagabond since being let go by the Oakland A’s.
Bay Area Sports Page

2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List No. 27

Our last chapter of the 2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List took a slight detour due to some voting issues, but we finally arrived at a name: right-handed pitcher Kervin Castro has been voted as the No. 26 prospect in the San Francisco Giants organization. Castro, who just turned...
The Crawfish Boxes

Rambling about Carlos Correa’s fascinating free agency

While baseball’s owners are actively trying to harm the sport’s long-term viability in order to maximize short-term earnings — in addition to locking out the league’s players, a ploy that now poses a real threat to the regular season starting on time — I thought I’d do something that definitely hasn’t already been done to death: speculate about Carlos Correa’s free agency.
Sportsnet.ca

How Blue Jays can bolster bullpen internally, via trade or in free agency

It may not happen as soon as anyone would like, but eventually MLB’s labour dispute will reach a resolution and the sport will move ahead with the 2022 regular season — or at least what’s left of it. The timeline will be rapid, with shotgun spring training camps in Florida and Arizona likely opening within a week of a new CBA being ratified, and opening day looming sometime three-to-four weeks afterward.
FanSided

Boston Red Sox: Is a “big splash” in the bullpen via trade coming?

There is no question that the Boston Red Sox still have opportunities to improve their roster once the current Major League Baseball lockout lifts. Among the areas where an upgrade could occur is in the bullpen, and it’s an area where one Red Sox beat writer thinks the franchise could potentially make one of the offseason’s biggest trades.
Talking Chop

Braves News: Still no lockout momentum, college baseball preview, and more

To no one’s surprise, there was another meeting between MLB and the Players Association that left both parties dissatisfied. The meeting lasted a brisk 15 minutes, meaning there was no time to come anywhere close to a deal. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that the MLBPA backed away from...
knbr.com

How Giants may approach the DH in 2022

When baseball returns, and it will return, it won’t look exactly the same for Giants fans. It’ll be a Parent Trapped version — just dissimilar enough to notice. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed in his press conference last week that the league and MLB Players Association agreed to the universal DH, bringing the two leagues under one uniform set of rules. Ignoring personal opinions of the universal designated hitter, there’s no doubt the National League game will change with it.
