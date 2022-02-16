Man Arrested For Indecent Exposure at Kroger

A troubled man was arrested for the 58th time, this time for indecent exposure, and was once again let out of jail. Plus a pair raise a fuss at Goodwill over their face mask rule. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing.

Troubled Man Arrested 3 Times in One Week

A troubled man, who has been arrested three times in the past week as well as taken to the hospital on two occasions for erratic behavior was once again taken into police custody, this time for a report of public indecency in the parking lot of Kroger.

Witnesses reported him in various states of undress, running around, and screaming on multiple occasions during the past 7 days. Once, he was hospitalized after overdosing at the Post Office.

SOMC released him almost immediately after both visits and Portsmouth Municipal court also turned him loose once again. He was released on his own recognizance once again.

Police and jail officials have no authority to hold him under these circumstances and Portsmouth lacks a full-service mental health facility to treat him.

Publisher’s Note: When patients are under the influence of alcohol or drugs, mental health facilities usually won’t take them. At the moment, there aren’t enough facilities to accommodate those in need of emergency mental health treatment. Any assistance our citizens can provide in contacting their representatives is greatly appreciated by law enforcement officials.

Before drafting legislation, our state and federal representatives need to do their research on the issue and talk to those who have knowledge on the subject. Otherwise, you will get what Scioto County has with its numerous non-clinical sober living houses.

The last step is accepting help. No matter how well we may provide inpatient mental health treatment and clinical drug treatment, it ultimately boils down to what the individual decides to do.

Under The Influence

A local nursing home contacted police to report they believed an employee was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. An officer spoke with the nurse in charge who said they sent the employee to the hospital to be tested.

Underage Peeping Tom Flashes Camera

A strange incident at a Farley Court Apartment. A woman caught some neighborhood kids behaving very strangely on camera.

The kids looked in her window and one of them pulled up her shirt to flash the camera. The caller said the kids had been knocking on her doors at night and tapping on her windows.

Officers told the woman to call them if the kids return, so police can have a chat with them.

Pair Raises Fuss Over Masks at Goodwill

Two people who objected to the mask policy at the Goodwill Store on Robinson Avenue raised a fuss just after 2 pm.

The pair eventually agreed to leave before the police arrived.

Shopping Cart Full of Bricks

Some 5th Street residents resorted to an unusual method to reserve a parking space on the street. They filled a shopping cart with bricks to keep the spot open.

An officer spoke to the man to explain that street parking is for everyone and he moved the cart.