Career Corner: How To Negotiate Your Salary To Get What You’re Worth

It is easy to get so caught up in the euphoria of getting selected for a job opening that you do yourself the disservice of not negotiating the salary. Sure, maybe the initial offer was within the range that the company shared in the job posting, but perhaps you were hoping your offer was going to be higher on that spectrum. So why not ask for it?

It can be intimidating trying to negotiate a salary during an interview because you don’t want to price yourself out of a job. But the alternative could be settling for an offer that impacts you for many years. Courtesy of the site My Life I Guess are tips for preparing to negotiate so you attain your worth.

Have a Range Going in

Before going to the interview, figure out what your minimum baseline is, as well as what your realistic ideal is. You don’t want to receive an offer and then be left sitting there trying to calculate how good that salary actually is for your lifestyle. Do the math now to have your numbers in mind.

Don’t Disclose Your Current Salary

Employers asking about your salary history is illegal in some areas, but it’s just generally not wise to share this. If your current salary is already lower than what you want, then it sets a bad baseline, and encourages your new employer to lowball you. Pivot this question if it comes up so you don’t shoot yourself in the foot.

Don’t Forget About Benefits

It’s not all about your paycheck! Don’t forget to inquire about health benefits, stock options, and anything else that could impact your finances. Even the number of hours you work, or your amount of vacation time are negotiable.

Practice Selling Yourself

If you are going to ask for more than the initial offer, you will have to justify your worth. Know what makes you valuable beforehand. Practice selling your achievements, abilities, and anything else that makes you worth more.

Be Willing to Turn the Job Down

Don’t get so caught up in trying to sell yourself to the employer that you forget they are supposed to be selling themselves too. If their offer is no good, be willing to say no.

Getting comfortable negotiating is about getting comfortable knowing your worth. Developing this skill could drastically increase your salary over your lifetime.

