In what was a cold, brisk opening day at Swayze Field, the No. 5 ranked Ole Miss baseball team began their 2022 campaign like they expected to, with a 9-3 win over Charleston Southern. The Rebel pitching staff totaled 14 strikeouts while giving up three earned runs at the end of the night. At the plate, Justin Bench and TJ McCants combined for four of Ole Miss' seven hits, each going 2-for-3 at the plate, with McCants scoring two runs. Tim Elko also had two runs on top of his solo home run to right field. The homer was Elko's 23rd of his Rebel career. Jacob Gonzalez led the Rebels with two runs batted in.

