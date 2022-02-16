ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Saget’s family files lawsuit to block release of records related to his death

By Nexstar Media Wire, Robert Pandolfino
TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) – The family of actor and comedian Bob Saget has filed a lawsuit to block the release of records related to his death, court documents show.

Saget’s family will “suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress” if more details about his death investigation are released, the complaint said. “No legitimate public interest would be served by the release or dissemination of the records to the public.”

Saget was found dead on Jan. 9 at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Orlando . He had been on a standup tour at the time.

Autopsy finds no drug use, foul play in Bob Saget’s death; 911 audio released

An autopsy report shows Saget’s cause of death was “blunt head trauma” that resulted in multiple fractures to the skull and hemorrhaging near the brain.

Saget’s injuries included, but were not limited to , an abrasion on the back of his scalp, subgaleal hemorrhaging under the back of his scalp, a linear fracture to the base of his skull, comminuted fractures (bone broken into more than two pieces) on “the roofs of the orbits involving the bilateral and frontal bone,” and a subdural hematoma and additional hemorrhaging.

His death was ruled an accident.

New autopsy report reveals grisly details of Brian Laundrie’s remains

The autopsy’s findings confirm statements that Saget’s family had previously provided to NewsNation, saying Saget had “accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep.”

Saget was known for his long stand-up comedy career as well as his role as Danny Tanner in the show “Full House.” He also was the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” for much of the 1990s.

Nexstar’s Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.

