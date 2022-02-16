Summer House Star Andrea Denver Has A New Girlfriend

How cute is Andrea Denver on Summer House right now? I’m completely digging his Hamptons vibe. I have to admit that when he first popped up on Winter House , I had some concerns. You know, with the whole Paige DeSorbo of it all. Am I the only one who thought that relationship felt a little forced?

I’m sure that most of my trepidation had to do with the fact that by the time I was watching Winter House , I already knew that Paige and Craig Conover were officially a couple . And, by the time Summer House rolled around, they were not just official, but Instagram official .

I love the fact that while Winter House may be over, Andrea is still performing his morning coffee delivery. Do you think Paige and Ciara Miller wanted him on Summer House for just that reason? How amazing would that be. And quite clever. I’d like my coffee delivered in bed each morning. A girl can dream, can’t she?

On Summer House , Andrea hasn’t been shy about how cute he finds little Paige . Nor that he has no qualms paying her attention, of the flirty kind, while Craig is off in Tennessee with Kristin Cavallari . Allegedly. He’s very real, even when talking to Kyle Cooke and Alex Wach , about the fact that he is ready to settle down. He wants a relationship.

And, while Mya Allen was initially put off by his inability to remember her name , or to bring her a cup of coffee in the morning, even she seemed charmed by Andrea ‘s emotional reaction to her experiences. That’s the way to show real growth people.

Now, according to Page Six , Andrea ‘s dreams have come true. He’s found a girlfriend and is establishing a relationship. Not just that, but it sounds as though we might get to see some of this play out on Summer House . Wait…hold that thought… do you think Andrea is dating Mya or Ciara ?

Andrea shared, “I can’t spoil too much, but I’m dating someone, and I’m really happy. And it’s kind of related to my last summer. I can’t really say much. But yeah, I’m happy – I got to say that.” If we are talking spoilers, then it definitely has to be filmed. Right?

This has got to be the summer of relationships. We’ve got Paige and Craig . Kyle and Amanda Batula finally tie the (real) knot . Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke get back together . Danielle Olivera and Robert Sieber celebrated their first year together . And now, Andrea ‘s found a girlfriend during the summer. This has to be the luckiest Summer House share ever.

Like his coupled-up housemates, Andrea is hoping that he has found his happily ever after with his new girlfriend. “I’ve always been a family-oriented person, so I can’t wait for one day to find myself in that situation [getting married] hopefully the with the right person. It would be really nice [with her], but I want to be realistic … but it would be great.”

In the meantime, Andrea ‘s looking forward to the future, but trying to keep things realistic. “…I like to keep my feet on the ground and take one step at a time. But, you know, let’s cross fingers and see what’s going to happen.” How mature.

