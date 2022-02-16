ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Fair turns down SeaWorld’s offer to buy company

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Cedar Fair has turned down an unsolicited non-binding proposal from SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc .

SeaWorld offered to buy the publicly-traded partnership company for around $3.4 billion, about $60 per unit in cash, according to a report from Bloomberg .

The parent company to Cedar Point previously said its board of directors, along with advisors, would carefully consider the proposal and decide what’s in the best interest of the company and its unitholders.

Now, according to SeaWorld Entertainment, the offer was turned down and they don’t see a path to a transaction.

Sister parks SeaWorld, Busch Gardens and Sea Rescue have 12 destination and regional theme parks including SeaWorld Orlando , Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Sesame Place in Pennsylvania.

Six Flags in 2019 reached out with a proposal for $4 billion but Cedar Fair turned that down too.

