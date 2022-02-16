ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

‘This animal has to be taken off the street.’ Family of slain NC bus driver demand justice in shooting

By Jesse Ullmann, Morgan Frances, Ciara Lankford
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uf087_0eG8q1cy00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The family of a CATS bus driver, who was shot and killed during a road rage incident Friday night, pleaded with the public to help them track down the shooter.

“He was coming into his own and he was doing his job driving a freaking bus,” said Rivera’s mother, Sylvia Rivera. “Please somebody if you know anything, say something. This animal has to be taken off the street.”

Ethan Rivera, 41, was tragically shot and killed by a suspect who is still on the loose in what CMPD has described as a road rage incident last Friday, Feb. 11, around 9:30 p.m. in Uptown.

CMPD released new pictures of the man, they say, shot and killed the 41-year-old father.

“If it happened to my son, your child could be next. Because this person didn’t seem to care who Ethan was or who he was leaving behind,” Sylvia Rivera said.

WATCH: Wild video shows apparent road rage chase along busy highway in Guilford County

“We’re going to be coming for you and we’re going to find you,” police said in a news conference Tuesday.

CMPD issued the warning to the suspect they’re aggressively looking for. The CATS bus cameras captured the whole thing, generating pictures of both the suspect and his car.

Police say the man was driving a black Honda Pilot, model year 2003-2005.

“You will notice that the black Honda Pilot has running boards. The backup lights on this model are the large squares on the sides of the license plate,” CMPD said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WOdg6_0eG8q1cy00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NnyUA_0eG8q1cy00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Df7D_0eG8q1cy00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xARHh_0eG8q1cy00
Photos of the suspect vehicle via Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police

Police haven’t yet ruled out if the driver was the only person in the car.

“If you recognize this person and especially if the person looks familiar and you know that person to drive a car like this, we need your help. Ethan’s family deserves your help,” CMPD said on Tuesday.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Be0ZU_0eG8q1cy00
Photos of suspect via Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police

Rivera’s family and friends call him a loving father who was devoted to his job. CATS said he started in the department just last year. Sylvia Rivera described her son saying, “He had a tremendous heart, and he had a tremendous smile and they took all that away from us.”

She said Rivera moved to Charlotte to be closer to his kids, who will now grow up without their father.

“That’s very painful,” she said. “He’s my oldest son and I don’t know what to do.”

Death of NC bus driver leads police to remind drivers about road rage incidents

A candlelight service is being held Thursday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. at Camp Greene Park in Charlotte in remembrance of Ethan Rivera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xw2kQ_0eG8q1cy00

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call CMPD at 704-336-7600 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 where you can remain anonymous. Charlotte Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect in this case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem police investigating cyberstalking with Air Tags

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Secret location tracking with Air Tags and other products is happening more and more in the Triad. Since December 2021, the Winston-Salem Police Department has filed three reports related to cyberstalking with an Air Tag. Most recently, police arrested Daniel Reynoso for hiding a location tracker under the wheel well of […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
FOX8 News

Teen pedestrian hit in Winston-Salem at Ebert Road, Swaim Road

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen pedestrian was hit in Winston-Salem on Thursday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. The 15-year-old was hit at Ebert Road and Swaim Road, and he is in the hospital in serious condition. The victim reportedly walked in front of a 1998 Nissan Maxima. There are no […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

6 charged after missing man found dead in Greensboro on Randleman Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Six people are facing charges after a missing man was found dead on Randleman Road earlier this month, according to police. On Jan. 13, Tahj Jahmier Johnson-Harris, 22, of Greensboro, was charged with first-degree murder. He was charged additionally Thursday with robbery with a dangerous weapon, concealment/failing to report a death […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvia Rivera
FOX8 News

‘Thought he was going to crash in my yard’: Davidson County neighbors recall hearing fatal plane crash on I-85

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — People who live within walking distance from the highway and minutes from the Davidson County Airport are sharing stories of what they saw and heard Wednesday night as a plane crashed into a tractor-trailer on I-85. One couple says they’ve lived near the airport for 35 years, and they’ve never […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Graham officer did not break law by shooting, killing Jaquyn Light, SBI says

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — An officer has been formally cleared of wrongdoing after shooting and killing a man in 2020. The State Bureau of Investigation and the Alamance County District Attorney’s Office conducted an independent review of the shooting death of Jaquyn Light and have cleared Officer Marcus Pollock of any criminal wrongdoing. Jaquyn Oneill […]
GRAHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Bus Driver#Crime Stoppers
FOX8 News

Kim Potter sentenced in death of Daunte Wright

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright was sentenced Friday to two years in prison, a penalty below state guidelines after the judge found mitigating factors warranted a lesser sentence. Kim Potter was convicted in December of first- […]
MINNEAPOLIS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

Final report in deadly Davidson County plane crash could take months; investigators will be on scene for days

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials are investigating what made a plane crash onto the interstate during rush hour. Crews were on the way to the scene Thursday morning to begin the early stages of the investigation process. This process involves documenting things like ground strikes, marks, talking to air controllers and just gathering as […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy