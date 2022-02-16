New airline adds non-stop route from Myrtle Beach International Airport to Connecticut

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new airline is adding a non-stop route from Myrtle Beach International Airport to New Haven, Connecticut.

Avelo Airlines, which was founded in 2018, will fly non-stop from Myrtle Beach to Tweed-New Haven Airport six days a week, excluding Wednesdays, according to a news release. The new routes will begin on May 5.

The routes will be flown on Boeing 737s and one-way introductory fares are available starting at $49, according to the release.

The airline currently flies between New Haven and six locations in Florida. The airline also announced new non-stop service from New Haven to Charleston, Savannah, Georgia, and Nashville, Tennessee.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.