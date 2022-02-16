Woman accused of robbery, stabbing in Butler turns herself in

BUTLER, Pa. — A woman has turned herself in to police after she allegedly robbed and stabbed another woman Tuesday afternoon in Butler.

Danielle Kline, 39, is accused of stabbing the other woman in the stomach and taking $80 in cash from her, police said. During the incident, Kline dropped her purse.

According to investigators, the incident was reported to have happened near the 7-Eleven on West Jefferson Street. Police officers responded about 3:30 p.m. to State Street, where the victim was being treated by paramedics.

The woman who was stabbed was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Kline is facing charges of attempted homicide, robbery and aggravated assault.

