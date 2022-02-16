Drug overdose in Pamlico County leads to arrest

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – – Pamlico County deputies responded to a residence where an overdose had occurred at the Harper Lane in the Arapahoe community.

Evidence collected at the scene and other information led investigators to apply for a search warrant. Investigators searched the home of Andre Deshawn Ganues, 36, of Arapahoe. During the search, approximately five grams of heroin, a quantity of suspected cocaine and assorted drug paraphernalia were located inside the residence and subsequently seized.

Ganues was currently out on pretrial release for drug violations and is currently on probation for previous drug-related convictions.

He has been charged with trafficking heroin by possession, trafficking heroin by manufacturer and maintaining a dwelling for use or sale of a controlled substance. Ganues was placed into the Pamlico County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond and is scheduled for a first appearance in district court on Friday.

