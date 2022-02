AUSTIN, Texas — After a historic Austin City Council vote, the Austin Public Library on Thursday announced it will soon be eliminating overdue fines. “The Austin Public Library is committed to providing free and equitable access to all of our resources for the citizens of Austin,” said Roosevelt Weeks, director of the Austin Public Library. “We want to make sure our resources are available to those impacted the most by fines.”

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO