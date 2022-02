Call of Duty Warzone anti-cheat has a new way to crack down on cheaters which sounds very frustrating for them and very good to us. The latest Warzone anti-cheat update on the Call of Duty blog noted that the implementation of the Ricochet kernel-level driver had helped drop cheating to an all-time low over the winter break. It's come back up since then - still not as bad as it got back in Verdansk, thankfully - but a new tool called Damage Shield should help mitigate the effects of cheaters in Call of Duty Warzone while also gathering more data on their methods.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 HOURS AGO