ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crosby, MS

Mississippi man dies when burning pile of leaves gets out of control

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SJrY3_0eG8nY6Z00

A Mississippi man died after a pile of leaves he was burning go out of control.

The Woodville Republicna reports that the Wilkinson County Coroner’s Office was called to investigate the death of man in Crosby on Feb. 7.

Wilkinson County Coroner O.J. Packnett, who is also a Wilkinson County Deputy Sheriff, initially responded to assist an ambulance crew at the scene.

“Upon my arrival, I was informed by the Air Evac nurse that the patient’s injuries were fatal,” Packnett said. “I determined that the deceased was burning leaves in his yard when the fire appeared to have gotten away from him.”

The deceased was identified as Robert Leon Griffin, 87, of Crosby.

The incident continues to be under investigation.

Comments / 13

Wendy Rivers
2d ago

very sad! May he rest 8n peace and my condolences to the family. my Dad is about to be 83 and has medical problems that cause him not to walk steadily and fall easily. he and my Mom needed some stuff burned and though my Dad still wants to be independent and sometimes will try to do it when nobody is around, he did agree to let me help but he didn't want me to do it by myself either. we got it done without incident. I'm sorry this happened to you sir

Reply
12
not really listening
2d ago

please be careful burning things, especially during winds especially high winds. it can cause many dangers. think before you light up.

Reply
3
Related
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi authorities: Be on lookout for vehicle connected to fatal shooting of homeowners, their dogs

Mississippi authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a car that may be connected to the fatal shooting of two people and their dogs. At 7:34 am. on Thursday, Feb. 17, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report on Sparksville Road. When deputies arrived they found two people, who both lived at the residence, had been shot. Also, the homeowners’ dogs had been shot.
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police: Mississippi teen found dead on ground, person of interest taken in for questioning

A Mississippi teen was found lying dead on the ground outside a Natchez house after police responded to a “shots fire” call Thursday evening. Natchez police received the “shots fired” call at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday evening at 103 Jackson St. near Martin Luther King Jr. St., where they found a teenage male deceased, said Capt. Scott Frye of the Natchez Police Department.
NATCHEZ, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man charged after he reportedly followed woman leaving work, attempted to force himself into her vehicle

Authorities arrested a Mississippi man after he reportedly tried to force himself into a woman’s vehicle after he followed the woman leaving work. Benjamin Adams, 19, of Abbeville was arrested in Oxford after he reportedly harassed a woman walking to her car and attempted to force himself into her vehicle. He was also identified as a suspect in two separate burglary incidents on Old Sardis Road.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Accidents
State
Mississippi State
City
Crosby, MS
County
Wilkinson County, MS
Wilkinson County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Magnolia State Live

Intentionally burned dog released from Mississippi hospital

After 10 months of burn treatments, including skin grafts, a dog that had been intentionally set on fire by a child has been released from the hospital. The Tunica Humane Society said Buddy, a yellow Labrador retriever mix, was discharged from Mississippi State’s veterinary hospital on Tuesday. He had been there since a 12-year-old boy set fire to him last April.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man gets life sentence for murdering girlfriend he accused of cheating on him

A Mississippi man was sentenced to serve life in prison this week for his girlfriend’s murder on November 19, 2018. After 40 minutes of deliberating, a Wilkinson County jury convicted Brandon DeJohnette for the first-degree murder of Mirrander McClain. Judge Lillie Blackmon Sanders sentenced DeJohnette to serve a life sentence in the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
WILKINSON COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Out Of Control#Air Evac
Magnolia State Live

Sheriff: One juvenile in custody, two others may be charged with making terroristic threats that forced Mississippi schools on lockdown

Law enforcement officers have one juvenile in custody in relation to the recent social media threats made to the Jefferson Davis County School District. According to authorities, it is possible that two additional juveniles will be brought in this afternoon. Pending charges will be making terroristic threats. “We will not...
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman missing since late 70s found alive in nursing home, has been using alias since 1980

A woman missing since the late 70s was found alive in another state after the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case for more than two years. During that investigation, it was determined the woman, Janice Rose Bullock, had left the county after being summoned to appear in Pearl River County Chancery Court in May of 1977 in relation to a case between her and her ex-husband for custody of their four children. She never showed up to that court date.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
70K+
Followers
5K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy