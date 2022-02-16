ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Rutgers University Researchers Develop PCR-Based SARS-CoV-2 Assay to Detect All Known Variants

By Kelsy Ketchum
GenomeWeb
 2 days ago

NEW YORK – Researchers at Rutgers University have developed a molecular test they say can detect all known variants of SARS-CoV-2, potentially offering a strategy to help guide treatments and track the spread of COVID-19. David Alland and his colleagues recently published a preprint study describing the test in MedRxiv detailing...

IFLScience

Scientists Infected People With COVID-19 On Purpose. This Is What They Learned

Here’s a question: given everything we’ve heard about the COVID-19 death tolls across the world, would you volunteer to get infected?. For 34 healthy young men and women, the answer was “yes” – and thanks to them, a landmark new study, currently available as a preprint, has now been produced. While it’s yet to be peer-reviewed, it’s already making waves thanks to the startling new insights into the coronavirus pandemic it offers.
SCIENCE
CBS News

Chinese scientists say they've developed a new, highly accurate COVID test that gives results in 4 minutes

Chinese scientists say they have developed a new coronavirus test that is as accurate as a PCR lab test but gives results within four minutes. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are widely considered the most accurate and sensitive for detecting the virus that causes COVID-19, but they usually take several hours. During the surge of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, many labs were unable to keep up with heavy testing demand, resulting in long delays.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Most people with prior SARS-CoV-2 infection or vaccination have T cell immune responses against Omicron variant: study

When an individual is infected with the COVID-19–causing virus SARS-CoV-2, the immune system is called into action to produce antibodies and T cells that target viral proteins and clear the infection. It has become clear that the recent Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 can unfortunately escape antibody responses even in many people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19; however, new research published in Cell and led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) indicates that T cell responses are still robust against the variant in most individuals with prior SARS-CoV-2 infection or vaccination, thereby providing protection against severe disease.
CHELSEA, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
scitechdaily.com

Highly Virulent and Transmissible Variant of HIV Discovered in the Netherlands

A highly virulent variant of HIV-1 has been circulating in the Netherlands for the past few decades, researchers report. According to the new study, a cluster of more than 100 individuals infected with the subtype showed exceptionally high viral loads, rapid CD4 T cell decline, and increased infectivity. While the findings show that the HIV lineage likely arose de novo around the turn of the millennium, extensive changes in its genome make it hard to discern the mechanisms that underlie its elevated virulence.
WORLD
Science
Biology
Microbiology
Phys.org

Microorganism discovered in spacecraft assembly facility named for Berkeley Lab microbiologist

Space exploration has allowed humans to journey from earth to space—but humans may not be the only organisms hitching a ride by spacecraft. Microbiologists who study extreme environments are on the lookout for microorganisms present on spacecraft surfaces that could potentially contaminate the pristine environments of outer space. Now a new fungal strain has been discovered in a spacecraft assembly facility and named after a long-time Berkeley Lab microbiologist, Tamas Torok.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
verywellhealth.com

What Is a Spinal Headache?

A spinal headache is head discomfort caused by a leak of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), which surrounds the brain and spinal cord. CSF protects the brain and spinal cord and helps eliminate waste products. If the CSF becomes too low, it causes a decrease in pressure around the brain and spinal cord, thereby causing pain.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Press

Amprius Technologies, Inc. today announced the shipment of the first commercially available 450 Wh/kg, 1100 Wh/L lithium ion battery cells to an industry leader of a new generation of High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS).

AMPRIUS TECHNOLOGIES SHIPS FIRST COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE 450 Wh/kg, 1150 Wh/L BATTERIES. FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amprius Technologies, Inc., the leader in Silicon Anode Li-Ion battery cells with its Si-Nanowire™ platform, announced the shipment of the first commercially available 450 Wh/kg, 1100 Wh/L lithium-ion battery cells to an industry leader of a new generation of High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS). Amprius Technologies' high energy density battery cells have enabled groundbreaking capabilities in long endurance, communications, and high-resolution imaging to cutting-edge stratospheric platforms since 2018.
INDUSTRY
verywellhealth.com

What Does High Neutrophils Low Lymphocytes Mean?

Neutrophils and lymphocytes are types of white blood cells that play a critical role in protecting the body from infections, among other roles. White blood cells are a key component of the body’s response to stress and coordinate the process known as inflammation. Counting the number of neutrophils and...
CANCER
Phys.org

Researchers identify SARS-CoV-2 variants with potential to escape cellular immune response

A number of existing strains of SARS-CoV-2, as well as other future variants that could arise, have the potential to escape the immune system's cytotoxic T cell response in some portion of the population. That's the conclusion of a new modeling study publishing February 10th in PLOS Computational Biology by Antonio Martín-Galiano of the Carlos III Health Institute, Spain, and colleagues.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Carbon-coated MoSTe nanocables for efficient sodium-ion storage in non-aqueous dual-ion batteries

Sodium-based dual-ion batteries have received increased attention owing to their appealing cell voltage (i.e., >3"‰V) and cost-effective features. However, the development of high-performance anode materials is one of the key elements for exploiting this electrochemical energy storage system at practical levels. Here, we report a source-template synthetic strategy for fabricating a variety of nanowire-in-nanotube MSxTey@C (M"‰="‰Mo, W, Re) structures with an in situ-grown carbon film coating, termed as nanocables. Among the various materials prepared, the MoS1.5Te0.5@C nanocables are investigated as negative electrode active material in combination with expanded graphite at the positive electrode and NaPF6-based non-aqueous electrolyte solutions for dual-ion storage in coin cell configuration. As a result, the dual-ion lab-scale cells demonstrate a prolonged cycling lifespan with 97% capacity retention over 1500 cycles and a reversible capacity of about 101 mAh gâˆ’1 at specific capacities (based on the mass of the anode) of 1.0"‰A"‰gâˆ’1 and 5.0"‰A"‰gâˆ’1, respectively.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Parallel profiling of antigenicity alteration and immune escape of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron and other variants

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 42 (2022) Cite this article. SARS-CoV-2 variants have evolved a variety of critical mutations, leading to antigenicity changes and immune escape. The recent emerging SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant attracted global attention due to its significant resistance to current antibody therapies and vaccines. Here, we profiled the mutations of Omicron and other various circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants in parallel by computational interface analysis and in vitro experimental assays. We identified critical mutations that lead to antigenicity changes and diminished neutralization efficiency of a panel of 14 antibodies due to diverse molecular mechanisms influencing the antigen-antibody interaction. Our study identified that Omicron exhibited extraordinary potency in immune escape compared to the other variants of concern, and explores the application of computational interface analysis in SARS-CoV-2 mutation surveillance and demonstrates its potential for the early identification of concerning variants, providing preliminary guidance for neutralizing antibody therapy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Earliest humans, HIV variant and breakthrough COVID

The latest science news, in brief. You have full access to this article via your institution. Evidence of Europe’s first Homo sapiens found in French cave. A study published on 9 February argues that distinctive stone tools and a lone child’s tooth were left by H. sapiens during a short stay, some 54,000 years ago — and not by Neanderthals, who lived in the rock shelter for thousands of years before and after that time (L. Slimak et al. Sci. Adv. 8, eabj9496; 2022).
SCIENCE
NBC News

What to know about BA.2, the newest Covid omicron variant

As coronavirus case numbers in the U.S. show early signs of tapering, scientists are keeping a watchful eye on a newly identified version of the omicron variant, nicknamed "stealth omicron," that is driving new outbreaks in parts of Europe. The culprit is a "subvariant" of the omicron variant, which means...
SCIENCE

